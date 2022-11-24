A​ recent study by researchers in Canada has found that intermittent fasting (IF) could lead to eating disorders among adolescents and young adults.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Intermittent fasting is an eating plan that switches between fasting and eating on a regular schedule. The concept has become a rage in recent years amongst those who wish to maintain a certain weight. It is seen as beneficial, however, the new study says otherwise.

The new study published in the journal "Eating Behaviours," found that IF can have dangerous side effects. It added that intermittent fasting was significantly associated with disordered eating behaviours.

The researchers analysed eating patterns of more than 2,762 adolescents and young adults for their study. They found that it can lead to binge eating and vomiting as well as compulsive exercise among women, while men may end up engaging mostly in the latter.

"The associations found between intermittent fasting and eating disorder behaviours are particularly salient, given the significant increase in eating disorders among adolescents and young adults since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jason M. Nagata, a co-author of the study.

Mary Curnutte from the Louisville Center for Eating Disorders says that people with a history of an eating disorder should not attempt intermittent fasting.

According to Harvard Health, the body's appetite hormones and hunger center in the brain go into overdrive when it is deprived of food. That's why ignoring hunger can result in overeating and binge eating.

"These behaviours can also trigger compensatory behaviours such as over-exercise or vomiting," adds Curnutte. Another study revealed that intermittent fasting can have a negative impact on a woman's reproductive hormones.

According to Medical News Today, it can also increase the risk of hypoglycemia and induce muscle wasting if the body is not getting enough protein. It can even be dangerous for some groups like children and older adults.

The new research has certainly managed to throw light on some of the possible drawbacks of intermittent fasting, but the experts believe that more research needs to be done in this area to say anything with certainty.