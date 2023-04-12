International Day for Street Children is a global event that takes place on April 12th each year. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the millions of children around the world who are forced to live and work on the streets due to poverty, abuse, and neglect. The day also aims to promote the rights of street children and provide them with access to education, healthcare, and other essential services.

The issue of street children is a significant concern globally, with an estimated 150 million children living on the streets. These children face a range of challenges, including hunger, violence, and exploitation. They are often denied access to education and healthcare, and they have limited opportunities to escape poverty and build a better life for themselves.

International Day for Street Children aims to shine a light on these issues and promote the rights and well-being of street children. It provides an opportunity for organisations and individuals to come together to raise awareness about the challenges facing street children and to support programs that provide these children with access to education, healthcare, and other essential services.

One of the key goals of International Day for Street Children is to promote education as a way to break the cycle of poverty and improve the lives of street children. Many organisations work to provide street children with access to education, including through programs that provide informal and non-formal education, vocational training, and life skills development.

Here is a list of local and international charities you can support to help street children around the world:

Street Child is a UK-based charity that works to empower street children and provide them with access to education, healthcare, and other essential services. The charity works in several countries around the world, including Sierra Leone, Nepal, and Nigeria.

Railway Children is an international children's charity that works with children in the UK to protect and support those who have run away from home or have been forced to leave due to abuse or neglect. The charity provides shelter, education, and healthcare to children in need.

Save the Children is a global charity that works to improve the lives of children worldwide, including street children. The charity provides emergency assistance, healthcare, and education to children in need, and works to advocate for their rights.

Children on the Edge is a UK charity that works to support marginalised and vulnerable children, including street children, in some of the world's poorest communities. The charity works to provide education, healthcare, and other essential services to children in need.

Action for Children is a UK charity that works to support vulnerable children and young people in the UK, including those who are at risk of becoming homeless or living on the streets. The charity provides support and services to help children and families in need.

Another important focus of International Day for Street Children is to raise awareness about the impact of poverty, neglect, and abuse on children's lives. Organisations working to support street children provide a range of services, including healthcare, shelter, and counselling, to help these children overcome the trauma and challenges they have experienced.

International Day for Street Children also highlights the need to address the root causes of poverty and inequality that lead to the existence of street children. This includes addressing issues such as economic inequality, lack of access to education and healthcare, and social exclusion.

Today's holiday is an important global event that highlights the challenges faced by millions of children worldwide who are forced to live and work on the streets. The day provides an opportunity for individuals and organisations to come together to raise awareness about the issue and support programs that provide street children with access to education, healthcare, and other essential services. By working together, we can help to ensure that every child has the opportunity to live a safe, healthy, and fulfilling life.