While we may still be about five months away from the official announcement of the iPhone 16, the upcoming phone is already appearing online in the form of leaks. The latest iPhone 16 leak hints at a significant design change in the camera department.

The iPhone 16 series, which comprises the standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, is expected to sport a different design than its predecessor, the iPhone 15 lineup.

Leaked schematics and dummy units reveal a redesigned camera system for the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024. This overhaul will see a new capture button and a vertical camera layout for all models. The standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus also sport a dedicated action button.

Dummy units and schematics, crucial for accessory manufacturers to design cases and peripherals before launch, often offer a glimpse into upcoming iPhones. This steady stream of leaks fuels the rumour mill, giving us an idea of the design changes Apple might have in store for the iPhone 16.

Tech site EFTM got its hands on metal dummy units for the iPhone 16 series. While it is hard to make out every single physical attribute, these units appear to confirm the presence of a vertically aligned camera setup, last seen on the iPhone 12.

Leaked iPhone 16 Dummy Units: A Glimpse into Apple's Next Move

According to EFTM's Trevor Long, the camera setup changed because of Apple Vision Pro. Apparently, it will enable iPhone 16 users to shoot a spatial video for the headset. "We expect this relates to new spatial video capabilities in line with the Apple Vision Pro and also aligns the cameras for point-and-shoot use with the new Camera Shutter button," Long wrote.

This functionality was exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The vertical camera module upgrade isn't the only rumoured iPhone 15 Pro feature filtering down to the standard models. If the dummy units are anything to go by, Apple will oust the mute switch on the iPhone 16 in favour of the Action button.

Moreover, the report suggests all 4 iPhone 16 models will have the long-rumoured Capture button, replacing the traditional SIM tray location. This switch to a dedicated capture button might be inconsequential for the US iPhone 16s since eSIM is prevalent there. However, this change indicates that Apple plans to phase out physical SIM cards globally.

Alternatively, the Cupertino-based tech giant could be planning to move the SIM card slot elsewhere. Nevertheless, the dummy unit suggests a convenient placement for the capture button, which is particularly well-suited for capturing selfies.

The dummy units for the iPhone 16 Pro Max hint at a design largely mirroring the standard iPhone 16, with an increase in size being the most notable difference. This speculation aligns with previous rumours about the upcoming flagship model. Past leaks also suggest Apple could announce an Ultra model, carrying a steep price tag.

Apple has internally discussed launching a higher-end, more expensive “Ultra” iPhone model alongside the Pro and Pro Max for the 2024 iPhone release 👀



Source: @markgurman pic.twitter.com/CQE6N3SOWo — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) February 5, 2023

While details about the Ultra model are few and far between, these design changes corroborate leaked iPhone 16 Plus schematics from ShrimpApplePro. However, the rumoured action button on the iPhone 16 remains in these dummy units. The angle makes distinguishing between a button and the mute switch difficult.

The iPhone 16 Pro will feature under-display Face ID and a single cutout for the front-facing camera next year 😳



Source: The Elec pic.twitter.com/kq7fU6EoXu — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) January 10, 2023

The leaked schematics suggest the iPhone 16 Plus will sport the same 6.7-inch display size as its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Plus. The Pro model is expected to come with valuable functionalities like an under-display Face ID, a single cutout for the selfie camera, and more.