The iPhone 16 series has been subject to many leaks and speculations lately. Despite the lack of an official confirmation, tipsters and leakers have been sharing critical details about the much-awaited iPhone 15 series successors. Now, battery details of the iPhone 16 series have surfaced online.

The new leak cast doubt on previous rumours regarding iPhone 16 battery upgrades. While earlier reports indicated a universal battery bump for all 2024 iPhones, the latest leak suggests the iPhone 16 Plus might pack a smaller battery than its predecessor - the iPhone 15 Plus.

Fresh leaks shed light on iPhone 16 battery capacities

Leaker Baby Baby Sauce on Weibo has seemingly spilled the beans on iPhone 16 battery capacities. According to a Weibo post by the tipster, the standard iPhone 16 will enjoy a modest bump to 3,561mAh, up from the 3,349mAh in iPhone 15.

However, the news isn't as sweet for iPhone 16 Plus users, who might see a downgrade to a 4,006mAh battery compared to the 4,383mAh offered in the iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 16 Pro version will reportedly feature a 3,355mAh battery, slightly up from the 3,274mAh cell that powers the iPhone 15 Pro version. As expected, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to be the battery king with the largest capacity.

New leak suggests a smaller battery for the #iPhone16Plus compared to the 15 Plus.



Image: OvO Ou Ou Yi Yi Yi Yi baby baby sauce OvO (Weibo) pic.twitter.com/4YCAlfCFnF — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) April 9, 2024

If rumours prove true, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could draw its juices from a mammoth 4,676mAh battery. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max packs a 4,422mAh battery under the hood. The standard iPhone 16 series is reportedly set to receive between 2 per cent and 6 per cent more battery than their iPhone 15 counterparts.

iPhone 16 series: What else to expect?

The rumour mill has been churning out a lot of speculations surrounding the 2024 iPhone models lately. On X, tech tipster Sonny Dickson recently gave us a glimpse into the iPhone 16 series' redesigned camera setup and capture button.

As if that weren't enough, earlier leaks hint at larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models. According to some reports, the Pro model will feature a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max will sport a larger 6.9-inch canvas.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature larger 6.3” and 6.9” displays and thinner bezels



Are you planning to upgrade? pic.twitter.com/6N6leVHdXT — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) April 8, 2024

On the downside, the increased dimensions have sparked concerns regarding the feasibility of one-handed usage. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will reportedly retain the screen sizes of their respective predecessors. It also needs to be determined whether the standard iPhone 16 will offer a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The word on the street is that the iPhone 16 Pro series will pack Apple's powerful A18 Pro chipsets. Regrettably, details about the chip powering the non-Pro models are still scarce. The word on the street is that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will use a modified version of the A17 chip.

iPhone 16 Pro got leaked😳

What's new:

+ Removed notched/dynamic island

+ Customize font

+ Removed the speaker on the screen

+ IOS 18 now can change default icon pack

/s pic.twitter.com/Yx1EU2wuVW — Phuc Do✨ (@dobabaophuc) April 6, 2024

Apple could also integrate graphene in Pro models for better thermal management during intense tasks. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to take wraps off the new iPhones in September this year.

Rumours swirl ahead of the iPhone launch, suggesting Apple might collaborate with Google to integrate its Gemini AI. Some express concerns about potential bias in image generation and chat functionalities. Apple has yet to confirm or deny these speculations.