Apple is keeping everything about the iPhone 18 under wraps, but that isn't stopping leakers from getting as much information as they can about the next flagship device.

A leak on the Chinese social media platform Weibo adds more fuel to the long-running rumours that the iPhone 18 will adopt a different approach to Face ID. According to leaker Smart Pikachu, the next iPhone will feature an under-display Face ID.

If this is true, it will be the biggest front-panel redesign for the phone line since the debut of Dynamic Island in 2022.

Under-Display Face ID Tipped for the iPhone 18

For the redesign, Apple is said to use 'micro-transparent glass panels' to serve as the housing for the Face ID components. Doing so will allow Apple to hide the sensors needed for the feature, thus resulting in a smaller cutout in the front panel.

The leak notes that this feature will be for the iPhone 18 series, but it doesn't show specifically which models will receive the upgrade.

As per earlier reports, the feature is intended for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone. It's not known whether this will be added to other models as well.

Other Leaks About iPhone 18

Aside from this, another Weibo-based leaker, going by Instant Digital, reveals that Apple is also working to upgrade the back-glass manufacturing process for the upcoming iPhone 18.

Currently, the iPhone 17 Pro models have a visible colour difference between the aluminium frame and the Ceramic Shield 2 cutout intended for MagSafe charging. This results in a subtle two-tone effect that some users don't like.

Instant Digital was more specific in their leak, saying that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will minimise colour mismatch on the back panel. This results in a more uniform and seamless appearance.

This leak supports an earlier rumour that the Ceramic Shield will have a slightly transparent design. In the past, Instant Digital has correctly revealed the Yellow iPhone 14/14 Plus and the details behind the Apple Watch Ultra 2. That said, people have high hopes for his recent leaks.

Hardware Upgrades For The Iphone 18

The next iPhones are expected to feature the next-generation A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's 2nm technology as well. The chipset is intended to deliver better performance and power efficiency than recent models.

Additionally, Apple is expected to move away from Qualcomm modems and will instead use its in-house C2 modem for the iPhone 18 line.

Perhaps the biggest news for the iPhone 18 is that it will be the line where Apple finally releases its own foldable phone, after years of being left behind by other makers.

Apple’s roadmap through 2028 feels like a whole new chapter for the iPhone. 🔥📱



2026: Book-style foldable

2027: Under-display camera

2028: Vertical foldable pic.twitter.com/woYcRer9uj — Apple Club (@applesclubs) November 26, 2025

We're likely still months away from any official reveal for the iPhone 18. From the looks of things, Apple is going to steer towards minimal upgrades that fans have been longing for, over major overhauls.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the rumour mill has started churning out speculations surrounding the iPhone 18 lineup, which will succeed Apple's latest iPhone 17 series. As with any leak, it's best to take the recent ones with a grain of salt and just wait for an official announcement from Apple.