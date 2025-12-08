A new round of iPhone 18 rumours suggests Apple may overhaul the look of its 2026 flagship by hiding the front camera beneath the display.

Industry insiders tracking the company's supply chain say Apple is now testing advanced sensor technology designed to eliminate visible cutouts and move closer to its long-term goal of a spotless, uninterrupted screen.

The speculation intensified after tipsters spotted new test panels linked to the device, signalling that Apple may finally be ready to adopt a feature it has held back for years.

iPhone 18 Could Have UDC

The iPhone 18 may adopt an under-display camera, also known as UDC. Sources say Apple is now preparing the feature for its next major release.

One recent report noted that Apple is testing the technology for the handset. Another source said Apple had been waiting for the hardware to mature before adding it.

Samsung used UDC in 2021, but later moved away from it. Apple appears to be entering the space years later. The company tends to add features only when it is confident in the results.

The new iPhone test panels suggest this may be the moment.

Why Samsung Ditched UDC

Samsung was the first major brand to push UDC into a mass-market device. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched in 2021 with the camera hidden under the main display.

The idea was new, but the image quality was poor. Reviewers said the photos looked soft because light was passing through the display layer.

Later reports claimed that Samsung dropped the feature from future foldables. By the time Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaks emerged, analysts confirmed that the company had entirely abandoned UDC.

The final model to use was the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which also faced quality concerns.

Pros and Cons of UDC

Under-display camera technology places the lens beneath a transparent section of an OLED panel when the user opens the selfie camera, the pixels above the lens dim or switch off.

This allows the sensor to capture light. Software then removes blur or distortion. The system uses transparent OLED layers and special pixel patterns to reduce image loss.

There are clear advantages. Users get a full-screen view with no cut-outs. The design looks cleaner.

The feature removes moving parts seen in older pop-up systems. It also reduces distractions on the display.

There are also drawbacks. The image quality is poorer than that of standard front cameras. The display layer reduces clarity and colour accuracy. The modules also cost more. Heavy processing can make images look artificial as well.

Only a few phones have managed to balance the trade-offs well.

New Evidence for iPhone 18's UDC Discovered

New leaks show Apple testing special panels for UDC and under-display Face ID. One report said Apple is using a 'spliced micro-transparent glass' window in test units. This window allows infrared sensors to work through the display.

The same report noted that suppliers have already increased preparation. The test method uses micro-perforated glass, which improves sensor accuracy.

Tipsters say the goal is to shrink the Dynamic Island or remove it. The tests match Apple's long-term move toward an immaculate display.

What Users Could Gain From an iPhone 18 With UDC

If Apple finalises the design, the iPhone 18 could deliver a stunning all-screen experience with no visible cut-outs. Games, content and apps would feel more immersive, and the handset's overall design would look cleaner and more modern.

A combined under-display camera and Face ID system could also streamline Apple's internal hardware layout, making room for future design upgrades as the company pushes toward its vision of an entirely seamless iPhone.

If successful, Apple may deliver a refined version of a feature Samsung introduced — and then abandoned — years earlier.