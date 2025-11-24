Apple is reportedly on the verge of solving the biggest flaw in foldable smartphones, with new documents suggesting the company has developed a breakthrough crease-free display for its long-rumoured iPhone Fold.

A leaked document shared by UDN News suggests that Apple has moved into the engineering validation phase, indicating that its foldable iPhone prototype has advanced beyond early experimentation. This shift means the device is no longer just a concept but is being readied for real-world manufacturing.

The progress signals that Apple may be gearing up for large-scale production of its first foldable smartphone. For a device that has been the subject of speculation for years, this marks one of the most concrete updates yet on its path to becoming a commercial product.

What Sets Apple's Foldable iPhone Ahead of Competitors

In foldable smartphones, the centre hinge area has long been the biggest concern, as repeated opening and closing typically create a noticeable crease. Although several manufacturers, including market leaders Samsung and Google, have made efforts to correct this flaw, no company has completely removed the 'crease' yet.

Recent reports indicate that Apple's design and engineering teams, working alongside its supply-chain partners, may have created a system that evenly distributes stress across the foldable display, effectively preventing a crease from forming. If this innovation makes it into the final iPhone product, it would set Apple's foldable apart from all existing competitors in the tech industry.

Apple's Secret to a Seamless, Crease-Free Foldable Screen Display

The secret behind this innovation may lie in the hinge design. Apple is rumoured to be using components made from liquid metal, a material known for its strength, resilience, and elastic properties.

Unlike traditional hinges that fold along a fixed centre line, Apple's mechanism is designed to guide the bending motion in a way that minimises stress on the display. Paired with an internal bearing system developed by Apple in collaboration with specialised manufacturing partners—Shin Zu Shing and Amphenol—this hinge is likely one of the most advanced designs Apple has ever created.

Since the hinge is the key component responsible for eliminating the crease, it is expected to be one of the priciest parts of Apple's upcoming foldable smartphone, reportedly named the iPhone Fold. According to reports, this specialised component could cost between £53 ($70) and £61 ($80) per unit.

This cost is significantly higher than the hinges found in standard smartphones and even exceeds those used in current foldable models. This shows that Apple is focusing more on durability and precision rather than cutting costs - a strategy consistent with the company's long-standing emphasis on premium materials and build quality.

Expected Release Window for Apple's First Foldable Smartphone

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Technology Group, is Apple's primary manufacturing partner for iPhones, and is reportedly setting up a dedicated assembly line for the new foldable model. Other suppliers, including those providing cameras, hinges, and structural components, are also preparing their facilities in anticipation of high demand when the device launches.

In addition, the foldable display for Apple's upcoming iPhone is expected to come from Samsung, one of the few manufacturers capable of producing high-quality flexible OLED panels at a large scale. Leveraging Samsung's expertise ensures that Apple can deliver a durable, premium display that meets the performance standards expected from its first foldable device.

Finally, Wccftech reported the iPhone Fold is slated for a 2026 launch, although no exact release date has been confirmed. It would be a double treat as it was speculated that Apple would also debut the iPhone 18 on the same day.