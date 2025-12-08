Apple's long-awaited first iPhone Fold may be slipping further down the production pipeline, with new reports suggesting the device could be delayed from 2026 to 2027.

The warning comes from Korean supply-chain analysts who believe Apple is struggling to finalise key design decisions, especially around its hinge and crease-free display.

The concerns intensified as Samsung finalised preparations for its next major foldable device. The timing puts pressure on Apple, which has yet to release a foldable smartphone, as the market continues to expand.

iPhone Fold Could Be Delayed

Early reports pointed to a 2026 release window for the iPhone Fold. That changed after new Korean claims indicated the device may slip to 2027.

According to GSM Arena, the new foldable iPhone might not arrive after production estimates shifted in October. Sources familiar with the matter believe development needs another year, making a 2027 release increasingly likely.

Industry watchers also noted that even if Apple manages a 2026 launch, only 5 to 7 million units may be available. Apple had hoped to prepare 10 to 15 million units.

This shortage risk is tied to slow progress in finalising the iPhone Fold's specifications. Reports stated the delay reflects the time it takes Apple to decide on all the features, especially the hinge.

Engineers continue working on a more durable hinge and a display with an invisible crease. Reports also mentioned a surprising shift in hinge pricing, with rumours that the component became cheaper than expected.

Despite this, preparations for mass production remain slow. Many analysts warned that Apple would not be able to sell 10-15 million iPhone Folds, even if it wanted to, in 2026.

Rumoured specifications include a 7.58-inch folding display and a 5.38-inch cover screen. Both panels are expected to support LTPO and CoE technology. Earlier figures mentioned a 7.7-inch inner screen and a 5.5-inch cover.

Samsung Already Preparing To Release Trifold

While Apple works on its first foldable, Samsung is advancing towards the launch of the Galaxy Z Trifold. The company already unveiled the device, which uses a dual-hinge system that expands from a phone into a tablet-sized screen.

Jamie Richards of Tech Radar described the product as real and ready, calling it 'an entirely new way to use our phones.' The device is expected to debut in the US, giving Samsung a major lead in the tri-fold space.

Although Huawei released the Mate XT earlier, Richards noted that Samsung's model will likely have a greater global impact due to its broader market presence. Reports also claimed Xiaomi began developing its own tri-fold after Samsung's reveal.

iPhone Fold Delay Could Be a Huge Blow for Apple

Experts say the iPhone Fold delay could weaken Apple's position in a market where foldables are now well-established. If the tech giant delays the launch of its foldable handset, it risks missing the boat, especially since foldables are no longer experimental and now form a recognised segment.

Some experts are concerned about iPhone Fold features, saying that the device may lack strength in a crowded market. This already happened with Apple's Vision Pro.

Because of the delay's impact, analysts are now urging Apple to ensure the iPhone Fold arrives in 2026 so the company does not struggle to keep pace with Samsung.