Iran's streets are soaked in blood and lined with body bags as the regime intensifies its crackdown on dissent, defying a stark warning from US President Donald Trump.

The Islamic Republic has pressed ahead with executions, including the planned hanging of a young shopkeeper by crane, despite Trump's vow of 'very strong action' if Tehran continues its brutal campaign.

The chilling escalation has sent shockwaves across the international community, with human rights groups, the United Nations, and Western governments condemning the regime's actions as crimes against humanity.

Trump's Warning Ignored

Trump vowed that Washington would not stand idle if Iran continued executing protesters. 'If they hang protesters, we will act very strongly,' he said, according to the Express.

Yet Iran's judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni‑Ejei, signalled that fast trials and executions would proceed. 'If we want to do a job, we should do it now,' he declared on state television, as reported by Al Arabiya.

Shopkeeper Condemned to Crane Hanging

Among those facing imminent death is 26‑year‑old shopkeeper Erfan Soltani, arrested at his home in Fardis after allegedly joining anti‑government protests. Human rights groups say he was denied legal representation and given just 10 minutes with his family before he was taken away for execution. He is set to be hanged by crane, a method long associated with Iran's grim record of public executions.

Streets Littered With Body Bags

Eyewitnesses in Rasht described 'blood everywhere' as bodies were lined up in rows on pavements. Videos shared on social media showed black body bags piled in warehouses and hospitals overwhelmed with casualties. Reports quoted a resident as saying: 'The smell of blood has filled the neighbourhoods.'

Activists estimate more than 2,500 people have been killed since protests erupted in late December, though some reports suggest the toll could be far higher. CBS News cited sources claiming as many as 12,000 to 20,000 may have died.

UN and Human Rights Groups Condemn Crackdown

The UN human rights chief, Volker Türk, said he was 'horrified' by the mounting violence and urged Tehran to halt executions and restore internet access. 'The killing of peaceful demonstrators must stop,' he told UN News.

Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA) reported at least 2,571 confirmed deaths, while the Iran Human Rights Society documented dozens of executions in prisons across the country.

Iran HRM described the situation as a 'political massacre,' warning of imminent mass executions of detainees.

Analysts Warn of Global Fallout

Analysts say Iran's defiance of Trump's warning risks escalating tensions with Washington and destabilising the entire Middle East. Trump is consulting his national security team on possible responses, including sanctions or military action.

Experts told US News that Iran's judiciary appears determined to accelerate trials, signalling a prolonged cycle of repression.

What Happens Next

Iran's regime shows no sign of relenting, even as international outrage grows. Trump's warning has been openly defied, and executions loom.

With thousands dead and more facing imminent execution, the crisis has become one of the gravest human rights emergencies in recent years. The fate of detainees like Erfan Soltani symbolises the peril facing ordinary Iranians caught in the regime's grip.

The coming weeks will determine whether global pressure can halt the bloodshed, or whether Iran's rulers will press ahead with a campaign that has already left streets lined with body bags and families shattered.