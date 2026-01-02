President Donald Trump has warned that the United States is 'locked and loaded' and ready to intervene in Iran if the regime continues violently suppressing peaceful protesters.

Trump made the statement on Truth Social, suggesting American forces could act to protect demonstrators.

The warning comes over ongoing protests across Iran, where citizens have been taking to the streets to oppose economic hardship, with several deaths reported already.

While Trump likely framed the intervention as a rescue mission, the Truth Social post gained sharp criticism online, calling out his 'peace on Earth' New Year's resolution.

US is 'Locked and Loaded' for Iran

Trump's post read: 'If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!'

The post signals a willingness to take direct military action if Iranian forces continue cracking down on protestors. But critics argue it mirrors past U.S. interventions that led to long, violent wars rather than working reforms.

Many X users even interpreted Trump's post as following Israeli interests rather than purely protecting Iranian citizens. Some argued he was essentially taking orders from Israel with comments like 'So basically that Israel guy is telling him what to do lol' and 'Trump is with Netanyahu currently there about to start another war'.

Trump Defies 'Peace on Earth' 2026 Resolution

Others also mentioned the irony of threatening intervention abroad while not acting against Russia over Ukraine. 'But won't threaten Russia from killing Ukrainians... For someone who doesn't like wars, he certainly likes to intervene. Bibi giving Trump some orders?', pointing to this recent comment that he wants peace in 2026.

Some users dismissed Trump's intervention talk as naive or reckless, questioning the logic of sending troops halfway across the globe: 'another classic trump statement. Intervention is often more destructive than inaction, and 'Intervention for random protests in Iran.'

Support for Iranian Protesters But Not Military Aid

Some comments chose not to react and focused on solidarity with Iranian citizens. Comments emphasised that the protests are internal struggles for reform and that foreign military action could endanger the very people Trump claimed he wanted to protect: 'The people of Iran are protesting for freedom. The dictatorship must end' and 'The world heard Trump's 'ready to go' message. We call for firm US support for Iran's revolution & alignment with allies like @netanyahu to uproot terror in 2026. Stand with Iranians' will to return to peace & civilization'.

Some expressed concern that military involvement would betray the original campaign promises Trump made to end foreign wars: 'This is the complete opposite of what President Trump ran on in 2024. He has vowed on the campaign trail to end all wars... Now he has reneged on his promise at the behest of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu'.

Users also warned that military action could escalate the conflict rather than protect lives: 'No American troops should ever be sent to Iran. No military intervention, under any circumstances... Any foreign military involvement would only cause widespread destruction, civilian casualties, and immense human suffering'.

Market Reacts to Iran's Government

Financial analysts and online prediction markets immediately reacted to Trump's statement.

⚠️ TRUMP THREATENS INTERVENTION IF IRAN CONTINUES TO KILL PROTESTERS — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 2, 2026

In the prediction market question 'Will the Iranian regime fall before 2027?', traders on one major platform assigned about a 20 % chance that the Islamic Republic will collapse by 31 December 2026 and no formal regime of similar structure will remain.

The market has seen roughly £117,000 ($146,634) in total trades on this question, indicating rising interest in Iran's political future.