The United States has issued a warning to Iran, with President Donald Trump vowing severe repercussions should the regime employ lethal force against ongoing widespread protests.

Simultaneously, reports have surfaced detailing a potential escape plan for Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to Russia, painting a picture of escalating internal turmoil within the Iranian government. The nation is currently witnessing its second week of demonstrations, raising concerns of a potentially wider regional conflict.

President Trump, speaking from Air Force One, stated that the US is monitoring the situation in Iran 'very closely.' This follows a previous declaration on his social media platform, Truth Social, asserting that America is 'locked and loaded and ready to go' should Tehran resort to violence against demonstrators.

Trump's Firm Stance on Iran

The president's pronouncements signify a considerable escalation in US-Iran relations. 'If they start killing people as they have in the past, I think they're going to get hit very hard by the United States,' Trump informed reporters on Sunday. This sentiment echoed a Truth Social post from Friday, where he wrote, 'If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue.'

Commentators suggest these threats could be interpreted as rhetoric aimed at regime change. Tom Nichols, writing for The Atlantic, characterised the statements as potentially 'nocturnal ravings' but cautioned they could lead to 'disastrous, far-reaching consequences.' Nichols highlighted the dangers of misleading protesters or compromising intelligence, drawing comparisons to past US 'red lines' in Syria.

Trump's position aligns with his recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where Iran was a primary topic of discussion. Newsmax reported that Netanyahu emphasised the necessity for change within Iran to 'come from within.'

Khamenei's Alleged Contingency Plan to Russia

Amidst the unrest, intelligence indicates that Khamenei has a 'Plan B' involving a covert evacuation to Moscow accompanied by up to 20 aides and family members, including his son Mojtaba. This contingency would reportedly be activated if security forces prove unable to contain the ongoing uprising. Beni Sabti, a former Israeli intelligence operative, told Iran International that Russia is considered Khamenei's only refuge, citing his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This reported plan is said to be inspired by Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's December 2024 flight to Moscow. Khamenei, aged 86 and currently absent from public view, is described in a Western intelligence profile as 'paranoid' and weakened following a 12-day conflict with Israel last year, during which he reportedly sheltered in a bunker, fuelling his concerns for personal security.

Khamenei's extensive financial network, estimated to be worth $95 billion through the Setad foundation, could facilitate such an exit.

Nationwide Protests Intensify

Demonstrations began on 28 December 2025, fueled by economic hardship, rampant inflation, and demands for greater freedoms. Now in their eighth day, the protests have reportedly spread to over 200 locations across Iran, including Tehran and Mashhad. Chants calling for exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi have been heard in the streets.

The unrest has resulted in fatalities. According to the US-based Iran International, at least 19 protesters and one security officer have died. Security forces, reportedly loyal to Khamenei, are utilizing live ammunition, tear gas, and making arrests. The agency also reported an intensification of overnight violence in numerous cities.

These demonstrations represent the most significant unrest since the Mahsa Amini protests of 2022-2023. Compounding the despair are water crises, power shortages, and the impact of nuclear sanctions, pushing merchants and citizens to their limits.

International Reactions and Accusations

Iran has responded by accusing the United States and Israel of fomenting division. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei claimed, as reported by The Times of Israel, that their objective is to 'undermine national unity.' Senior adviser Ali Larijani warned that US involvement would trigger regional instability, according to the Associated Press.

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu expressed solidarity, stating to JNS, 'We identify with the struggle of the Iranian people, with their aspirations for freedom, liberty, and justice.' He suggested that the current moment might see Iranians taking control of their own destiny.

Trump's warnings come amidst broader shifts in US foreign policy, including interventions in Venezuela. However, experts like Nichols caution against overextension, noting that Trump's previous shutdown of Voice of America Persian broadcasts, which were briefly reinstated before being significantly reduced, could hinder US communication efforts.

The Path Forward

As the protests continue to grow, Khamenei's authority appears increasingly precarious. Trump's preparedness signals a potential for US action, but questions remain regarding its implementation. The central query is whether the rhetoric will translate into military strikes or serve primarily as a deterrent.

The human toll continues to rise, with families mourning amidst calls for fundamental change. In this volatile environment, Iran's future remains uncertain, shaped by both domestic discontent and international pressures. Global attention remains focused on Tehran, where any escalation could significantly alter the Middle East's geopolitical landscape.