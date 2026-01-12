Iran imposed a nationwide internet and mobile communications shutdown on 8 January as anti-government protests spread across the country, sharply restricting the flow of information from inside the Islamic Republic.

The blackout coincided with demonstrations reported across all 31 provinces, with access to mobile data and broadband services cut in major cities including Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz. The restrictions have made it difficult for journalists and observers to independently verify reports of arrests, casualties and the scale of the unrest.

Iranian officials have described the shutdown as a security measure aimed at restoring order. Rights organisations and international media outlets say the loss of connectivity has severely limited independent reporting and curtailed communication among protesters.

Nationwide Communications Shutdown

Internet monitoring service NetBlocks reported a dramatic fall in connectivity shortly after the shutdown began. The group said Iran's internet traffic dropped to a small fraction of typical levels, indicating a near-total disruption of online access.

Users inside Iran reported being unable to access messaging applications, social media platforms and foreign news websites. State television and domestic media continued to operate, but access to external information sources remained largely blocked.

Authorities also restricted satellite-based internet access. Users and international media reported interference with Starlink, which some Iranians have previously used to bypass state controls during periods of unrest.

The censorship measure presents a direct threat to the safety and wellbeing of Iranians at a key moment for the country's future.

Internet traffic in Iran dropped to ~0 at 18:45 UTC (22:15 local), with complete global disconnection.

Protests and Security Response

Demonstrations began in late December amid growing frustration over inflation, currency depreciation and rising living costs. Protest slogans later broadened to include political demands, according to videos and eyewitness accounts shared before the communications shutdown took effect.

Independent reporting since then has been severely constrained. Amnesty International and other rights groups have said they are investigating reports of deaths and mass arrests, but have stressed that figures cannot be verified while access remains restricted.

Before connectivity was cut, footage circulated online showing clashes between protesters and security forces in several cities. Witnesses described the use of tear gas, live ammunition and widespread detentions, according to reporting by The Guardian.

This is some of the only footage out of Iran today, from Ilam Province. Some cities are completely without internet signal now.



pic.twitter.com/oUzx7XsKgt — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ✡︎ 🇮🇷 (@NiohBerg) January 3, 2026

Comparisons With Previous Shutdowns

Iran has previously imposed nationwide internet restrictions during periods of unrest, including during protests in 2019 and 2022. On those occasions, access was restored gradually after several days or weeks, following sustained international pressure.

Digital shutdowns have significant domestic consequences. Previous restrictions disrupted banking services, online commerce and transport systems, adding to economic strain already felt by many households.

Iranian authorities have not indicated when full connectivity will be restored. State officials have continued to emphasise security concerns, while avoiding detailed public comment on the scope or duration of the restrictions.

International Reaction

Several foreign governments and international organisations have expressed concern about the communications blackout, warning that prolonged restrictions hinder transparency and complicate efforts to assess the situation on the ground.

President Trump on Iran: "We're looking at some very strong options... I'm getting an hourly report, and we're going to make a determination very soon."

President Trump: "They want to negotiate… a meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what's happening, before the meeting."

Exiled Iranian journalists and media organisations have also criticised the shutdown, saying it isolates citizens and prevents accurate reporting of events inside the country.

As protests continue in parts of Iran, the communications blackout remains in place. With access to independent information still limited, the full extent of the unrest and the security response remains difficult to confirm.