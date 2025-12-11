The world of gaming just got a major dose of Hollywood glamour. Epic Games has officially confirmed the rumours: Kim Kardashian is joining Fortnite as the latest icon, marking one of the platform's most surprising and ambitious collaborations to date.

SKIMS and Fortnite: A Surprise Partnership Confirmed

Epic Games has officially announced a collaboration with Kim Kardashian for Fortnite. This unexpected partnership will bring several outfits of the reality TV personality to the game, including items inspired by her SKIMS clothing line. Here is the release date for when these Kim Kardashian cosmetics will arrive in the battle royale game.

A collaboration between Kim Kardashian and Fortnite would have been dismissed as impossible just a year ago. However, the game has previously featured a Balenciaga crossover, setting a precedent for high-fashion partnerships.

Epic Games revealed the Kim Kardashian collaboration in a surprise promotional video, confirming that the cosmetics will be available soon.

When Does Kim Kardashian Drop in the Battle Royale?

The date players can expect the Kim Kardashian Fortnite skins is Saturday, 13 December 2025. Based on findings from dataminers, this collaboration is quite substantial, offering three core outfits.

FULL KIM KARDASHIAN SET AND STYLES! pic.twitter.com/YTMXpX2mnT — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 10, 2025

Furthermore, these Kim Kardashian cosmetic items will come with more than eight interchangeable outfit options and many different hairstyles. In short, players will have a huge variety of looks to choose from.

The SKIMS clothing brand collaboration is integrated into the Kim Kardashian bundle. This partnership detail explains why the Fortnite Chapter 7 outfit features so many additional styles.

However, at present, it remains uncertain exactly how many separate skins must be purchased to unlock every single Kim Kardashian look in Fortnite.

Kim Kardashian herself also unveiled the official images of the Fortnite SKIMS skins on her official Instagram page. The fashion icon shared several screenshots of the cosmetic items set for release on 13 December, adding the caption, 'see you in Fortnite.'

Leaked Prices: What the Kim K Bundle Will Cost You

Vice provided a rundown of the Kim Kardashian Fortnite cosmetic items currently known, along with their potential costs:

Kim Kardashian (Fur Coat): 1,500 V-Bucks

Kim Kardashian (SKIMS Suit): 1,500 V-Bucks

Kim Kardashian (Leather Suit): 1,500 V-Bucks

Kim Kardashian Purse (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

Emote (Paper Magazine Pose): 500 V-Bucks

Makeup Backpack (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks

Ring Light and Phone (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks

Jet (Glider): 1,200 V-Bucks

It is currently unclear how the various outfits will be packaged for purchase. As noted earlier, many of the distinct looks are simply alternate styles for the core outfits. Consequently, only two separate skins will likely be sold, with the extra styles unlocking automatically upon acquisition.

From the Runway to the Island: The Cosmetic Lineup

Furthermore, the Kim Kardashian Fortnite cosmetics will almost certainly be offered as a complete bundle at a reduced cost.

However, if you thought this partnership was only about the outfits, prepare to be surprised. A Kim Kardashian Pickaxe is also included. In the official reveal trailer, the reality television star is shown using a high-fashion purse to strike another player's head.

Beyond the skins, official promotional material verifies the inclusion of back blings, gliders, and an emote inspired by her now-famous Paper Magazine cover. Amusingly, the developers substituted the original champagne with the game's iconic Chug Jug juice.

what made fortnite get more comfortable out of the sudden 😭 pic.twitter.com/xQQPF7CTCY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 10, 2025

The Fortnite version of the Kim character also cleverly uses her foot to balance the glass, rather than her derriere. This is entirely acceptable given Fortnite's family-friendly environment.