Israel has removed a key legal obstacle to one of the country's most unusual security proposals: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's plan to surround a prison holding Palestinian detainees with crocodile-filled waterways.

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman signed a decree on Wednesday stripping the Nile crocodile of the protected status that confined the reptiles to licensed zoos, reclassifying them as 'tended wild animals' that security bodies may keep under specified conditions.

The change, made over the objections of Silman's own legal adviser and Israel's nature authority, removes the barrier that had stalled the national security minister's proposal for what Hebrew media have dubbed the 'crocodile prison', with Ketziot Prison in the Negev pencilled in as the pilot site.

A Decree Signed Over The Objections Of The Ministry's Own Lawyers

The reclassification was first reported by Israel's Channel 7 and Channel 13. Under the previous designation as a protected wild animal, Nile crocodiles could be held only in zoological facilities for education and research; the new category permits authorised government bodies, including the Israel Prison Service, to keep them.

The decree defied explicit legal advice. According to Ynet, the Environmental Protection Ministry's legal adviser warned Silman that she had no authority to lay the groundwork for crocodiles in prisons unilaterally, and told her and Ben-Gvir at a meeting weeks earlier that the plan could not be implemented lawfully.

Silman nevertheless signed the decree, arguing that a senior nature official had raised no objection and that an approved framework already existed.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority had previously rejected the proposal as unfeasible, and its governing council is expected to revisit the issue after the minister bypassed her ministry's legal advice. The adviser, Neta Drori, also dismissed the Prison Service's argument that its staff could handle crocodiles because they are experienced with attack dogs.

From Florida's Alligator Alcatraz To A Negev Moat

Ben-Gvir, who oversees the Israel Prison Service, first raised the idea last December in consultations with prisons commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, proposing a facility modelled on the Trump administration's since-shuttered 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention centre in the Florida Everglades. Senior prison officials subsequently toured the Hamat Gader crocodile farm in northern Israel to study the animals' handling and care.

The pilot site is Ketziot, a sprawling desert complex near the Egyptian border that holds primarily Palestinian security prisoners. Officials believe reptile-filled waterways could cut guarding costs while hardening security, with a young crocodile priced at about £6,000 ($8,000) and an adult at up to £14,900 ($20,000). The Prison Service has not commented publicly.

Ben Gvir celebrates making Palestinian prisoners 'PISS THEMSELVES' OUT OF FEAR



Boasts leaving Barghouti with 'TEARS IN HIS EYES. SHAKE WITH FEAR'



'Fear controls them. That's how it should be'



Marwan Barghouti is a leading Palestinian politician imprisoned by Israel since 2002 pic.twitter.com/E6ZRKO7DsC — RT (@RT_com) July 17, 2026

The crocodile scheme fits a pattern Ben-Gvir has cultivated since taking charge of the prisons portfolio. The Otzma Yehudit leader has repeatedly promoted tougher conditions for security detainees, reducing privileges and making highly publicised prison visits. Supporters view the crocodile proposal as another example of that hardline approach, while critics see it as political theatre.

Ben-Gvir left no doubt about his enthusiasm. After Silman's decree, he posted a photograph of himself stroking a crocodile, captioned 'Cursed terrorist, thinking of trying to escape? Think again.' The security rationale invoked is real if rare: in September 2021, six Palestinian prisoners tunnelled out of the high-security Gilboa Prison using improvised tools including spoons, an embarrassment that scarred the Prison Service, though all six men were recaptured within weeks.

Legal Doubts That Could Still Sink The Scheme

For all the momentum, the plan remains far from built. The legal adviser's position that Silman acted without authority invites a court challenge, the nature of the authority's council has yet to have its final say, and Israeli outlets covering the decree note it is not certain the project will ever come to fruition. No timeline, budget, or engineering plan for an actual moat has been published.

There are also practical questions no ministry has answered, beginning with whether crocodiles would survive, or remain contained, in an artificial channel in the Negev desert, and who would bear liability if an animal harmed a prisoner, a guard, or a rescuer. Wildlife officials' original objection was precisely that the animals may be kept only for education and research, not as instruments of security.

Even Ben-Gvir's inspiration offers a cautionary precedent. The Florida facility he cites was shuttered amid litigation and environmental objections after a brief and chaotic run, and its alligators were always more branding than barrier, kept in the surrounding wetlands rather than deployed as guards. Israel's version proposes to go further than its American model ever did, which is exactly what its lawyers are warning about.

Detainees, Rights Groups, And An International Backlash

Read more Israel Reportedly Preparing to Move Palestinians Into 'Fenced Shelters' Guarded by Foreign Force Within Weeks Israel Reportedly Preparing to Move Palestinians Into 'Fenced Shelters' Guarded by Foreign Force Within Weeks

The proposal lands on an already raw subject. Roughly 9,500 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, including women and children, in conditions that Palestinian and Israeli rights groups allege involve starvation, torture and medical neglect, allegations Israel disputes.

Critics argue the proposal is intended more as political theatre than a practical security measure, while supporters say it would strengthen prison security and deter escape attempts.

Condemnation came quickly from Jewish groups abroad. The liberal US organisation J Street responded that 'when cruelty becomes a governing principle instead of an aberration,' something has gone deeply wrong. Silman, a Likud minister, has previously drawn international criticism over her comments about Gaza's population, sharpening the reaction to her role in the decree.

Whether the proposal ever becomes reality may now depend less on wildlife regulations than on whether the courts uphold the legal basis for the decree.