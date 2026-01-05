A short video circulating on social media has reignited bitter arguments about the Gaza war and the limits of the current ceasefire, after posts claimed it shows Israeli soldiers celebrating the start of 2026 by firing shots towards Gaza.

The unverified clip, shared widely in the days after New Year's Day, appears to show an armed man firing repeatedly at night while others film nearby under bright lighting. Some users insist the footage captures soldiers shooting towards civilian homes, calling for accountability. Others say the uniforms and setting do not clearly prove the shooter is Israeli, or that the incident took place in Gaza, and accuse posters of weaponising a clip that cannot be verified.

What is clear is the context: Gaza remains under a ceasefire agreed in October under US mediation, but violence has not entirely stopped. Reuters reported on 4 January 2026 that Gaza health authorities said three Palestinians were killed in separate incidents in the south, while the Israeli military did not comment on those reports.

X Users Say the Footage is Fake

A large group of commenters focused on visual details they said did not match Israeli military practice. They argued the uniform lacked identifiable patches, insignia, or a helmet typically worn by Israeli soldiers.

'Generic uniform bought from any surplus store. No identifying patches or anything'.

Others pointed to the presence of strong artificial lighting and a cameraman standing close to the shooter, saying this looked more like a staged recording than a spontaneous battlefield incident. Several users also claimed the background flag did not resemble Israeli military symbols and suggested the uniform could have been bought from a surplus store.

Some went further, accusing the original poster of deliberately spreading misinformation to inflame tensions, with Jewish and Israeli commentators warning that false claims risk fuelling hatred rather than accountability.

Concerns Over Ongoing Violence Despite Ceasefire

On the other side, many users treated the footage as consistent with what they see as a usual pattern of Israeli military conduct in Gaza. They argued that even if the clip itself were disputed, civilian homes have repeatedly been damaged or destroyed during the war.

'This is how occupation soldiers celebrate blowing up the homes of families and children in Gaza, leaving them displaced and forced to live in tents under the rain'.

Several comments called for individual soldiers to be identified and prosecuted under international law, citing human rights groups that collect evidence against combatants.

Others expressed moral outrage at those framing the video as 'staged' or 'edited', saying the suffering of Gaza citizens and displacement need to be amplified more than videos of Israeli soldiers. 'This is why even the trees and rocks will speak out against them. Divine justice will be played out'.

Ceasefire in Gaza

While there is an agreed Ceasefire in Gaza, the agreement is fragile and far from a complete end to hostilities.

A multi‑phase ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was agreed in January 2025, aiming to pause fighting and exchange hostages under US, Qatar and Egyptian mediation. The first phase included temporary halts in large‑scale attacks and the release of captives under specified terms.

However, the truce has been weakened by ongoing violence.

Ceasefires in this conflict have historically been tense and short-lived, with accusations of violations often surfacing from both sides.

For now, international mediators are focused on extending the ceasefire and preventing a return to full-scale hostilities. Aid agencies are prioritising food, medical supplies and temporary shelter as many families remain homeless.

Longer-term plans for Gaza remain uncertain. Discussions among regional and international actors include rebuilding the entire strip to boost Israel's economy. One of these is Project Sunrise, a £88.6 billion ($112.1 billion) US plan to turn it into a futuristic city.

The disputed video emerged during a fragile ceasefire agreed to halt weeks of intense fighting. The truce aimed to pause airstrikes, reduce ground operations and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, where large parts of the population remain displaced.