The missing piece in understanding why the US is providing military and financial support to Israel has finally been revealed: Project Sunrise. Although still in the early proposal stage, the project envisions Gaza's ruins transformed into a futuristic, AI-driven 'Riviera of the Middle East'.

Led by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and a team including the Middle East envoy and two White House aides, Project Sunrise was outlined in a 32-page PowerPoint presentation. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, it replaces images of bombed-out Gaza with coastal high-rises, penthouses and a 'gleaming metropolis'.

Inside Trump Admin's 'Project Sunrise' for Gaza

Project Sunrise is estimated to cost £88.6 billion ($112.1 billion) over 10 years, with the US committed to £47.4 billion ($60 billion) in 'grants and debt guarantees'. The plan also involved input from Israeli officials, contractors and private-sector stakeholders. However, the team noted the figures will be revised 'about every two years' as the project progresses.

The plan has garnered significant support, with advocates arguing that realising Trump's vision for Gaza is preferable to allowing a 'humanitarian crisis' to fester. The project also acknowledges enormous challenges. Following two years of Israeli strikes, the area contains roughly 68 million tons of rubble and more than 10,000 bodies buried beneath. Clearing the area would require specialised protective suits, as the ground remains toxic and littered with unexploded ordnance.

The 32-slide presentation highlights what it calls the number one problem in bold red text: Hamas. The team argued that Hamas fighters remain on the ground and that reconstructing Gaza would require addressing this issue.

Kushner's team said the plan to begin resolving the issue could be implemented 'in as soon as two months'. 'You are not going to convince anyone to invest money in Gaza if they believe another war is going to happen in two, three years,' Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Reconstructuring Gaza: What Will Happen to Palestinians?

Besides Hamas, Project Sunrise faces another major challenge: it does not specify a plan for the more than 2 million displaced Palestinians, nor how companies and countries involved would contribute to rebuilding Gaza.

So far, donor countries include the wealthy Gulf kingdoms, Egypt and Turkey.

While the project has supporters, it also has sceptics. Some officials say it is unrealistic to expect Hamas to disarm, a first step necessary for the plan to proceed. They are also unconvinced that wealthy nations can fully fund the project, even though more than half of the cost is expected to come from the US. Critics argue the only way to make the plan viable is for Hamas to 'lay down its arms and turn the page on decades of conflict'.

The White House commented that Trump is closely monitoring Gaza. 'The Trump administration will continue to work diligently with our partners to sustain a lasting peace and lay the groundwork for a peaceful and prosperous Gaza,' a spokesperson said.

Once Hamas is disarmed, Project Sunrise would proceed along a 20+-year roadmap. This includes clearing destroyed buildings, including Hamas tunnels, and providing temporary shelters, hospitals and other essentials for Gaza's population. Construction would follow.

A 'New Rafah' would be built, envisioned as Gaza's version of the White House. It could house more than 500,000 residents and include over 75 medical facilities, along with 180 mosques and cultural centres.

Kushner has already met with donor countries to discuss the plan. With a background in commercial real estate, he aims to create the largest megacity yet once Project Sunrise begins.