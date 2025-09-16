General Motors has issued a recall for 23,656 Chevrolet Corvettes after identifying a defect that could lead to fuel leaks and potential fires during refuelling.

The recall affects high-performance Z06 and ZR1 models manufactured between 2023 and 2026. While dramatic online claims suggest explosions, US safety regulators confirm that no injuries or fatalities have been linked to the defect.

What's Behind the Recall?

The issue stems from a defect in the fuel-filler pocket of specific Corvette models, where excess fuel may spill during refuelling and leak onto nearby ignition sources. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this could result in a fire if the fuel comes into contact with hot engine or exhaust components.

The recall, listed under ID Number 25V536000, affects 23,656 vehicles, including the 2023–2026 Corvette Z06 and 2025–2026 Corvette ZR1. These models are equipped with high-performance engines, such as the 5.5L V8 LT6 in the Z06 and the twin-turbo 5.5L V8 LT7 in the ZR1, both of which use a left-side radiator/fan combination linked to the fuel spill risk.

GM's Response and Safety Measures

GM has described the issue as a 'rare occurrence,' noting that malfunctioning fuel station pumps may contribute to the problem. In a statement to GM Authority, the company said:

'General Motors is voluntarily recalling model year 2023-2026 Chevrolet Corvette Z06s and 2025-2026 Corvette ZR1s in North America to resolve an excess fuel spillage issue during refuelling. This is a rare occurrence, and malfunctioning filling station pumps appear to be a contributing factor. The safety of our customers is the highest priority for the entire GM team, and we're working to remedy this matter as quickly as possible.'

Owners of affected vehicles will receive a notification letter by 6 October, followed by a second letter once the remedy is available. Dealerships will install a protective shield to divert spilt fuel away from ignition sources, which will be provided free of charge.

Are All Corvette Models Affected?

No. The recall applies only to the Z06 and ZR1 variants. Other Corvette models, such as the Stingray and E-Ray, are not affected, as they use a different cooling system and radiator design. All C8 Corvette variants are built on the GM Y2 platform at the company's Bowling Green plant in Kentucky, but only those with the LT6 and LT7 engines are subject to the recall.

Have There Been Any Deaths?

As of mid-September 2025, no deaths have been reported in connection with the recall. However, anecdotal reports of fire incidents have surfaced online, including one viral post where a Corvette owner claimed: 'Car exploded while pumping gas.' While dramatic, such accounts have not been independently verified or linked directly to the defect outlined in the recall.

The NHTSA has not listed any injuries or fatalities in its official documentation, and GM has not confirmed any such incidents. Nonetheless, the potential for fire remains serious enough to warrant immediate attention from owners of affected vehicles.

What Should Owners Do?

GM advises owners to follow strict refuelling protocols to minimise risk until repairs are completed. These include:

Ensuring the fuel nozzle is fully inserted

Avoiding overfilling or topping off after the pump shuts off

Turning off the engine during refuelling

Avoiding pumps that appear damaged or leaking

Owners can check if their vehicle is affected by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Chevrolet recall portal or the NHTSA database.