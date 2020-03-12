Netflix show "Gomorrah" actor Luca Franzese posted distressing videos on his Facebook page in a desperate attempt to get help. His sister, Teresa Franzese, died in their home after being diagnosed with COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus. Luca, in his videos, begged for help and ranted about not receiving assistance from the government. Teresa's body remained in the home for two days. Similarly, a widow was forced to remain locked in with the corpse of her husband in Borghetto Santo Spirito for over 48 hours.

Luca and his family remained under lockdown in their home in Naples after Teresa was diagnosed with COVID-19. The 47-year-old woman passed away in the family home on Saturday. Luca claimed that he did all he could to try and save her life. Since Teresa's demise, Luca contacted the government to remove her body from the home.

Instead of removing the body immediately the infected corpse was allowed to remain in the home for two days. Teresa's elderly parents and children remained trapped. Luca also shared that three more family members were diagnosed with COVID-19. In the videos, the emotional man stated that the Italian government had abandoned the people.

The Sun reported that Luca's horrific ordeal was not a rarity in Italy. A woman in Borghetto Santo Spirito was forced to remain trapped with her deceased husband's body for two days as well. After the husband died in the home, the woman went out to the balcony and shouted for help.

Giancarlo Canepa, the town's mayor, confirmed the reports. Canepa stated that there was a woman trapped inside her home with the body of her husband. According to Canepa, the man had refused to go to a hospital even after being diagnosed with the virus. Trying to justify the delay, Canepa stated that security protocol prevented the body from being removed before Wednesday. Additionally, the mayor claimed that if the man had gone to the hospital, then the widow would have been spared the ordeal.