More than six years after Jeffrey Epstein's death, newly released files have reopened long-standing questions about who was protected, who was believed, and who was ignored.

A new set of documents has placed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor back under scrutiny, as survivors and advocates argue that warnings raised years ago were dismissed until it was too late. Speaking after the release, Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda said the renewed attention only underscores how Virginia Giuffre's allegations were sidelined for years.

Giuffre, who accused the former royal of sexual abuse when she was 17, died by suicide in April. Her claims were consistently denied by Mountbatten-Windsor, who settled a civil lawsuit with her in 2022 without admitting wrongdoing.

Survivor Calls for Accountability

Lacerda, who says she was trafficked by Epstein between the ages of 14 and 17, told The Guardian that Mountbatten-Windsor should be questioned by US authorities. While she never met him herself, she said survivors have a shared frustration with how powerful figures linked to Epstein have avoided legal consequences.

'A lot of people didn't believe her,' Lacerda said of Giuffre. 'Everybody ignored it, and he was quiet, and at this point it's like, really? This is what it comes down to — she had to pass away and come out with a book. It's not OK. It's disgusting.'

She added that both the UK and US authorities failed to act decisively when Giuffre first came forward, despite what she described as credible and consistent allegations.

Lawyer Says Denials Should Never Have Been Believed

Giuffre's longtime lawyer, Brad Edwards, was even more direct. Speaking to The Guardian, he said anyone who accepted the denials issued by Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, or Mountbatten-Windsor should now reflect on that position.

'Virginia is an extraordinarily brave hero,' Edwards said. 'Anyone who ever gave any credence to the denials of Virginia's claims by Epstein, Maxwell, or Andrew should be ashamed of themselves.'

Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, was published posthumously in October and detailed her account of meeting Mountbatten-Windsor in 2001 through Maxwell, Epstein's longtime associate.

Emails Renew Scrutiny

The latest document release includes emails from 2001 and 2002 that appear to show exchanges between Maxwell and a man identified only as 'A,' widely reported to be Mountbatten-Windsor. In one message dated August 2001, the sender asks Maxwell whether she has found him 'some new inappropriate friends.'

In later correspondence, Maxwell wrote to an associate requesting girls described as 'friendly and discreet and fun' for a man named Andrew who was planning a trip to Peru. The timing of the messages aligns with an official visit Mountbatten-Windsor made to Peru during Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee year.

The emails also reference details consistent with the former royal's life at the time, including his residence at Balmoral, the recent death of his valet, and his departure from the Royal Navy. While the messages do not name Giuffre, her allegations place her within Epstein and Maxwell's orbit during that same period.

Giuffre's Account

In her memoir, Giuffre wrote that she met Mountbatten-Windsor in March 2001 when she was 17 and he was 41. She said Maxwell introduced them, took them to dinner and a nightclub, and later instructed her to have sex with him.

'When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey,' Giuffre recalled being told.

She described the encounter as coerced and said Epstein later paid her $15,000. Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with Mountbatten-Windsor on two further occasions. He has consistently denied her claims.

Furthermore, Lacerda said that refusal should not have ended the matter. 'He does need to come to America to be questioned,' she said. 'It is just the right thing to do.'

Mountbatten-Windsor lost his remaining royal titles and honours earlier this year amid renewed fallout from his Epstein ties. As more Epstein-related records are made public, the focus is shifting from whether allegations were known to why so little was done when they first emerged.