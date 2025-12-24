Jack Black and Paul Rudd can't save Anaconda from itself, according to critics who've branded the meta-comedy remake a wasted opportunity despite undeniable star chemistry.

The film, which hits cinemas on Christmas Day, follows childhood friends who attempt to remake their favourite 1997 creature feature on a shoestring budget, only to encounter a real giant snake in the Amazon.

IndieWire called it a 'lazy meta-sequel that squeezes all the fun out of its self-reflexive premise'. The publication slammed director Tom Gormican for training attention on 'madcap whimsy' rather than sharp satire.

'Anaconda is so shoddily made that it completely undermines the same fun that it's meant to celebrate,' IndieWire's critic wrote.

Critics Split on Meta Approach

The Hollywood Reporter wasn't any kinder. 'Could use more bite,' their headline declared, calling the film 'a big-budget IP extension trying to pretend it's something sweeter and scrappier than it is'.

Variety described it as trading horror for comedy with mixed results. The jokes 'practically write themselves', Variety noted, yet complained there aren't nearly enough of them. 'Most of the comedy is of the slapstick variety,' the review said.

Not everyone hated it. Deadline praised Black and Rudd's first-ever pairing as 'a recipe for a LOL good time at the movies'. The publication highlighted a 'killer signature scene' involving Black with a dead boar strapped to his back.

Star Power Can't Fix Structural Problems

Roger Ebert's site acknowledged the duo's 'snappy, lively chemistry' but found the execution lacking. The review noted their friendship 'seems real', comparing them to their intentionally terrible Beatles impression from Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

SlashFilm called it 'delightfully dumb', praising the front half's 'amusing jabs at the expense of the entertainment industry'. Yet even positive reviews admitted the film feels 'a little less sharp' than it could be.

The biggest complaint? Pacing. UPI wrote that 'it takes a very long time for the deadly giant snakes to appear, and by the time they do I was ready to watch everyone get devoured'.

Gormican's Second Meta-Comedy in Three Years

Gormican previously directed The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the 2022 Nicolas Cage meta-comedy that similarly examined Hollywood self-awareness. That film earned praise for its concept but faced similar criticism about execution.

This time, Gormican co-wrote with Kevin Etten. Rudd plays Griff, a struggling actor who can't stop sabotaging auditions. Black plays Doug, a wedding videographer trapped in creative purgatory. Their solution: buy the rights to Anaconda and remake it themselves.

Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn round out the cast, though critics felt both were underutilised. Collider praised the chemistry but lamented the 'pacing issues and lack of actual snakes'.

The Wrap delivered perhaps the harshest verdict: 'It can't hold a candle to all the genuine, ultra-low budget, unapologetic claptrap it's lampooning.' Ouch.

The film's PG-13 rating also came under fire. Several critics noted that the original 1997 Anaconda leaned into its creature feature roots with genuine scares, whilst the remake opts for broad comedy that rarely lands.

The Original Film's Unlikely Legacy

The 1997 original starred Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, and Owen Wilson in one of his earliest roles. It was critically panned but became a cult classic, earning triple its budget at the box office.

That film's reputation as 'so-bad-it's-good' makes it ripe for meta-commentary. Yet critics argue Gormican and Etten never quite figured out what to say about it beyond 'can you believe we're remaking this?'

Consequence praised the attempt, calling it 'a ridiculous but heartfelt gag gift' that works best when focused on four friends rediscovering their creative passions. The publication noted the film's sweetest moments come when characters discuss why they fell in love with film-making.

Whether Anaconda finds an audience remains to be seen. It faces stiff competition from James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash and Hugh Jackman's Song Sung Blue, both opening the same day. For a film about the joy of making movies with friends, it may struggle to convince audiences to actually show up.