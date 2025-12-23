Fans were left stunned after images surfaced online claiming to show Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in a Louis Vuitton Christmas campaign. The photographs, widely shared across social media, prompted speculation about whether the twins had secretly collaborated with the fashion house.

However, closer inspection revealed the truth: the images were not authentic. Instead, they were the latest example of AI-generated celebrity content, a growing trend that has already misled audiences and sparked debate about the risks of digital manipulation.

Olsen Twins' Louis Vuitton Ad

A video circulating on TikTok intensified the discussion, with viewers asking 'What happened to the Olsen twins?' and questioning whether the campaign was genuine. The clip, posted by influencer JoeD69, quickly gained traction and added to the confusion.

They look completely different than they did! What happened to the Olsen Twins? pic.twitter.com/Yt3sxykFCD — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) December 1, 2025

The supposed Louis Vuitton ad was quickly debunked. A simple search confirmed that Mary-Kate and Ashley has not collaborated with the brand for any campaign. The twins were instead victims of a social media trend in which distorted, AI-generated images of celebrities are presented as fashion choices, as reported by Fandon Wire. Miley Cyrus has also been a target by similar posts.

Despite the false claims, the Olsen twins have remained active in the fashion industry. In 2022, they appeared at Paris Fashion Week for their fashion brand, The Row. Their most recent appearance was in September 2025 for a W Magazine party at New York Fashion Week, where they looked stylish and lively as ever. The sisters have largely stayed out of the Hollywood spotlight, choosing instead to focus on their fashion brand.

The Olsen Twins' Hollywood Retirement

Mary-Kate and Ashley made their debut at just one year old on the TV show Full House as Michelle Tanner. From there, their acting career has skyrocketed.

They continued to star on shows like Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley and So Little Time, and a string of direct-to-video movies like Passport to Paris, Switching Goals, Our Lips Are Sealed, Winning London, and Holiday in the Sun.

The Olsen twins also appeared in several films during the 2000s, making their final joint appearance in New York Minute in 2004. Ashley was the first to retire from acting that year, while Mary-Kate continued until 2012 before deciding to focus on a career in fashion.

In 1999, they launched their first successful girls' clothing line with Walmart. In 2005, they founded their luxury fashion brand, The Row, which has since become a major force in high fashion. Furthermore, they also founded their lifestyle fashion brand, Elizabeth and James in 2007 and the more affordable labels, Olsenboye and StyleMint.

Mary-Kate and Ashley are also members of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and co-authored a book, Influence, featuring interviews with popular fashion designers.

Online Debate and Misinformation

The viral Louis Vuitton images highlight the growing challenge of AI-generated misinformation. While some social media users quickly identified the pictures as fake, others insisted they were genuine.

One user even wrote: 'Ozempic, no adrenochrome & they look like they got MK'd — the buzz cut & blonde hair is a total giveaway! Hollywood comes at a BIG price when you sell your soul.'