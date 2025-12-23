Mark Hamill has shut the door on ever playing Luke Skywalker again.

The 74-year-old Star Wars legend appeared on CBS Mornings this week and didn't mince words when asked about returning to the franchise. 'I had my time,' he said bluntly.

Then came the joke that made it official. 'When I disappeared in [The Last Jedi], I left my robes behind,' Hamill told the hosts, according to Variety. 'And there's no way I'm gonna appear as a naked Force ghost.'

The audience laughed. But Hamill meant it.

Disney and Lucasfilm should focus on new characters, he said, rather than dragging the original trilogy heroes back for another round. Luke Skywalker's story is finished.

Death by 'Overdose of the Force'

Hamill's sense of humour about Luke's death in The Last Jedi hasn't dimmed. If anything, it's gotten sharper.

'I think it's funny that people miss the irony that he died from an overdose of the Force,' he joked, per GeekTyrant.

He leaned into the absurdity. 'Who knew that was even a thing? Don't you think if there was even a marginal chance that using the Force could be lethal, Obi-Wan would've said 'Use the Force in moderation, Luke?' Or Yoda would've said 'Overdo Force projection, you must not?''

'Nobody warned me!'

In The Last Jedi, Luke projects himself across the galaxy to confront Kylo Ren on the salt flats of Crait. The effort drains his life force completely. He vanishes on Ahch-To, leaving only his Jedi robes behind.

No body. No burial. Just robes and a sunset.

Grateful for George Lucas, But Moving On

Hamill hasn't forgotten what Star Wars gave him.

'I am so grateful to George [Lucas] for letting me be a part of that back in the day, the humble days when George called Star Wars 'the most expensive low-budget movie ever made,' he said, according to Deadline.

'We never expected it to become a permanent franchise and a part of pop culture like that.'

In 1977, A New Hope launched Hamill into global stardom alongside Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker defined his career. He became one of cinema's most recognisable heroes.

But that chapter's closed now.

The Sequel Trilogy: Complicated, But Complete

Hamill's return to Star Wars in the sequel trilogy wasn't straightforward.

He showed up briefly in 2015's The Force Awakens. Took centre stage in 2017's The Last Jedi. Appeared as a Force ghost in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

The Last Jedi proved divisive. Hamill didn't hide his disagreements with director Rian Johnson's vision of Luke as a bitter, disillusioned hermit who'd abandoned the Jedi Order. Fans noticed. Hamill talked about it openly.

But time's softened those feelings. 3DVF reported that Hamill's made peace with how things ended. 'I thought that's a nice exit,' he reflected. 'Because as much as you enjoy a good entrance, you want to dignify a good exit.'

His most recent Luke Skywalker appearances used de-aging technology. In The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, visual effects teams recreated a younger Luke. Hamill provided the physical performance whilst AI handled his face and voice.

Even that felt like a stretch.

What's Next for Star Wars

Lucasfilm's pushing ahead with new Star Wars projects that don't need Luke Skywalker.

Daisy Ridley is returning as Rey Skywalker in director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's untitled film. The story picks up after The Rise of Skywalker.

The Mandalorian & Grogu hits cinemas on 22 May 2026. Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White lead the cast.

Star Wars: Starfighter follows on 28 May 2027. Shawn Levy directs. Ryan Gosling stars. The film is set five years after the sequel trilogy ended.

'I really think they should focus on the future and all the new characters,' Hamill said.

He's permitting them to move on. They should take it.

For fans hoping to see Luke Skywalker ignite a light sabre one more time, Hamill's message is clear. That story's finished. The Jedi Master has left the building.