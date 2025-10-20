The 2025 Republican primary race just got a significant shake-up. Tech titan and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has officially thrown his political weight behind an unexpected candidate: Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie.

But in a political landscape still dominated by Donald Trump, does Dorsey's endorsement carry enough clout to alter the President's meticulously laid plans for a White House return?

Tech Titan Backs Massie, Social Media Erupts

Jack Dorsey's endorsement of Rep. Thomas Massie for president immediately ignited a firestorm across social media platforms. 'Make it happen', wrote one X user. Another posted a challenge: If you cared about this country you would dissolve BlueSky...' Dorsey's reply was direct: 'i left the board long ago and have zero ability to do so by design.'

The responses were not all positive. One individual observed, 'You ran one of the biggest censorship operations in American history. Your endorsement confirms my priors — primary Massie.' Conversely, a supportive commenter urged, 'LETS GO JACK DORSEY TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS!!!'

Massie Shoots Down Presidential Bid, Prefers Congressional Fight

Amid the varied responses to Dorsey's post, Massie himself entered the comments. The Representative quickly replied, indicating that a presidential run is improbable for him. Instead, he expressed a preference for increasing the number of independent voices within Congress.

I doubt I’ll run for POTUS, but I appreciate the support @jack. I’d be happy if we could just get 4 or 5 more voices in Congress who don’t always just do what their party tells them. https://t.co/wQrSi2S8gM — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 20, 2025

Addressing Dorsey directly, Massie stated: 'I doubt I'll run for POTUS, but I appreciate the support @jack'. He elaborated, 'I'd be happy if we could just get 4 or 5 more voices in Congress who don't always just do what their party tells them.'

Trump's Counter-Punch: Endorsing a Massie Challenger

However, in a move that underscores the complexities of Republican loyalty, Donald Trump has already thrown his weight behind a challenger to Massie who has not even formally entered the primary race.

Trump offered his complete backing to Ed Gallrein in a 'Truth Social' post on Friday evening. The President praised the former Navy SEAL for his service, asserting that Gallrein 'will fight tirelessly' on a range of crucial topics, such as border security and crime.

'I hope Ed gets into the Race against Massie', Trump wrote. 'Unlike 'lightweight' Massie, a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Should he decide to challenge Massie, Captain Ed Gallrein has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, ED, RUN.'

The Scramble for a Challenger: Trump's Long-Term Ouster Plan

Gallrein's previous political efforts included an unsuccessful run for the state Senate last year, where he suffered a narrow defeat in the Republican primary. Notably, the eventual winner of that contest, fellow Navy SEAL and current State Senator Aaron Reed, had also been evaluated by Trump and his staff as a potential opponent to Massie.

Reed did visit the White House during the summer months, though the meeting reportedly failed to secure Trump's full conviction. Meanwhile, other Republicans are urging former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to shift his focus.

Cameron is currently seeking to replace the retiring Senator Mitch McConnell, but some in the party want him to abandon that race and challenge Massie in the primary instead. Massie quickly hit back at Trump's endorsement, labelling Gallrein a 'failed candidate and establishment hack.'

Speaking to POLITICO, Massie stated that Trump's advisers 'clearly pushed the panic button' with their selection, given that Gallrein has 'been rejected by every elected official in the 4th District.' Massie further claimed that 'Ed's been begging them to pick him for over three months now.'

Trump's backing of Gallrein, which featured a picture of the pair holding red MAGA hats in the Oval Office, is the latest development in the President's months-long public campaign to remove Massie from office.

The Roots of Trump's Anti-Massie Campaign

Furthermore, two of Trump's chief political operatives established a Super PAC called MAGA KY, which has already invested £1.8 million in efforts to defeat the Representative.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Gallrein expressed gratitude for Trump's support, though he stopped short of formally announcing his candidacy. He remarked, 'I'm honored by President Trump's support. He is doing an amazing job securing the border, lowering taxes, and making America great again. I will make an announcement on what's next soon!'

The former leader first went after the six-term representative due to his resistance to the major piece of Republican legislation, which Trump considers his biggest success on Capitol Hill this year.

Before a vital vote on the sweeping bill in May, Trump informed reporters at the Capitol: 'I don't think Thomas Massie understands government. I think he's a grandstander. I think he should be voted out of office.'

Trump's Ouster Effort Meets Epstein Files Push

However, the challenge to the Kentucky legislator is reaching a critical point exactly as Massie nears the necessary 218 signatures. Securing these signatures would bypass Speaker Mike Johnson and compel a vote on the House floor to mandate the disclosure of the Justice Department's complete files on the deceased sex-offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

For several weeks, White House staff and top House Republicans have been mounting a subtle campaign. Their objective is to persuade three women in the House GOP to withdraw their names from the petition, thereby denying Massie the number of signatures he needs.

Massie Turns Trump's Threats Into Record Fundraising Haul

Massie clearly welcomes the political battle with Trump, leveraging the threats to increase donations for his next election campaign. According to a Federal Election Commission document released this week, he raised £768,000 between July and September, marking the most successful fundraising period of his entire career.