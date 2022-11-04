Is Jake Paul making the switch from the boxing ring to the WWE arena? Chief Content Officer Triple H explained why it could be the case this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The YouTuber turned boxer is fresh off his win over Anderson Silva, taking his professional boxing record to 6-0.

WWE is being hosted in Jeddah for their annual Crown Jewel pay-per-view event on Saturday, Nov. 5. In the main event, Jake's older sibling, Logan Paul, will take on reigning undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns for the title, and he will need all the help he can get to dethrone the "Tribal Chief.'

Reigns is expected to arrive for the fight with his special counsel Paul Heyman, The Usos and enforcer Solo Sikoa. They will be expected to ensure Reigns is not beaten at any cost, and are certain to make it their mission to disrupt any momentum Logan gains.

Triple H has hinted that the social media influencer, who has been a regular in the WWE in recent months, could bring muscle of his own to the ringside. Jake could bring his boxing pedigree to ensure his older brother is protected against the likes of The Usos and Sikoa.

"This Saturday we will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel where one of the world's most famous influencers Logan Paul will face off against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns," Triple H said, as quoted by The Sun.

"Undoubtedly Roman will have the entire Bloodline with him which would make one wonder if Logan will have his very famous brother Jake Paul – fresh off his win against Anderson Silva – in his corner to help even the odds."

Jake, meanwhile, revealed that he is just at the start of his professional career. The 25-year-old revealed that his brother Logan asked him to retire while on top, but Jake still has plans to fight the best boxers, with Floyd Mayweather currently top of his hit list.

"My brother says that I should retire and leave the world and leave people with their jaws dropped, but I'm not going to do that," the young Paul brother said. "I have exceeded my own expectations but this is just the start, man."

"I am really starting to get good and there are a lot of people I want to beat and I want to be a world champion," he added.