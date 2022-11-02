NBA, NFL and WWE stars have paid tribute to rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident occurred at a bowling alley in Houston, and the 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was a member of the Atlanta-based rap group Migos alongside his uncle Quavos and cousin Offset. The influential rapper was found dead at the scene with police saying that two others were also injured during the shootout, but they are expected to survive.

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo were playing a game of dice at the bowling alley when the altercation broke out. It led to one of the members involved in the argument to open fire, which resulted in the death of the young rapper after he was shot in the head or near his head.

Tributes poured in from around the globe after Takeoff's death became public, with fellow musicians, actors and sports stars mourning the rapper's death. YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul led the tributes, while also sending a message to the youth to stop turning to guns to settle their differences.

"Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF," Paul wrote. "To all the youth...put down the guns and pick up some boxing gloves to settle your differences. Violence is not the answer."

RIP bra… — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) November 1, 2022

No Fucking Way.. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 1, 2022

Bayern Munich footballer Benjamin Pavard, who scored during their win over Inter Milan on Tuesday night, paid tribute to the American rapper. The Frenchman's celebration was initially thought of as simply a "dab" celebration, but he later confirmed on Instagram that it was in memory of Ball.

Bayern Munich defender @BenPavard28 paid tribute to Takeoff who was killed on Tuesday. ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/vc3uELB8qW — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2022

"I remember Takeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude. Cant believe I'm having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry. RIP Takeoff," boxing star Chris Eubanks Jr. wrote.

The Houston police are continuing their investigation into the shooting at the bowling alley that claimed the rapper's life. Police chief Troy Finner has called on anyone with information about the incident to step up and help them bring closure to the family of the deceased.