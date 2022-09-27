It is rare when a day goes by without Jake Paul mocking rival Tommy Fury after two of their fights were cancelled. The first was in December when the latter was forced to pull out due to injury, while the most recent in August this year was cancelled owing to the Briton being denied entry into the United States.

The American YouTuber turned boxer was at it again on Monday when he made an X-Rated comment about Fury and his partner Molly-Mae Hague's pregnancy announcement. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child earlier this week, with the boxer saying it was "a dream come true."

Paul could not hold back and went on to make a crude jibe at his British boxing rival. The 5-0 boxer referenced their two cancelled fights to say: "Shocking. Tommy usually pulls out."

Shocking. Tommy usually pulls out. https://t.co/EjXCOnhpaM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 25, 2022

Paul and Fury, who is the brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, began their feud on social media before agreeing to face each other in the ring. Despite both their scheduled fights thus far being cancelled, the American remains keen to take on his British rival.

The 25-year-old YouTube sensation mocked Fury continuously after their Aug. 6th fight was cancelled. Paul was certain that the 23-year-old former Love Island star was scared to face him, and thus refused to sort out the issues with the visa office with regards to his entry into the United States.

Paul is also adamant that Fury's match against him will be the Brit's "last big payday" in boxing, as he will not be able to walk in public after their fight. He has promised to make Fury a meme, similar to Nate Robinson following the former NBA star's brutal knockout.

"He would quit boxing after that or at least he should. I'm going to turn him into a meme if we ever fight, literally a crazy meme," Paul said at the time, as quoted by The Sun.

"Like this guy is not going to be able to walk outside anymore," he added. "So, it's actually probably smarter for him not to fight me."

The YouTube sensation was on FaceTime with Fury on Saturday ahead of Amanda Serrano's fight against Sarah Mehfoud, and urged him to make the fight happen, to which Fury responded: "I'll see you soon."