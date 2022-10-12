Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor over any other opponent as he is certain it will garner the most attention. The YouTuber turned boxer has made a habit of challenging the biggest names in the fight game as he looks to prolong his unbeaten streak in the ring.

The American internet sensation is currently 5-0 having demolished most of his recent opponents. Paul is now calling the attention of boxing greats from the past and present, with McGregor on his list alongside Floyd "Money" Mayweather and "Iron" Mike Tyson.

Paul is certain the McGregor bout will garner the most eyeballs in terms of pay-per-view subscriptions and ticket sales compared to Mayweather and Tyson. Among the latter two, Paul feels Mayweather will not be ready to face him in a proper bout and will request an exhibition fight, while Tyson he feels is too old.

"I think the biggest fight there is McGregor," Paul told Sun Sport. "Just because the press conferences would be off the charts. And from a boxing perspective it's a very high-level bout."

"I don't think Floyd would fight me in an actual bout, which would decrease interest," he added. "Mike Tyson is older, it's obviously still huge but that's why I think McGregor is the biggest name there, for sure."

UFC legend McGregor has entered the squared circle for just one bout thus far, and it was his boring loss to Mayweather in 2017. 56-year-old Tyson, meanwhile, returned to the ring in 2020 for an exhibition with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr, 53, and is unlikely to make another comeback as it stands.

Paul is currently slated to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva in Arizona on Oct. 29, but is already looking to schedule more bouts going into 2023. The American remains keen to fight Briton Tommy Fury after two of their previously scheduled fights were cancelled.

The American also wants to avenge his brother Logan Paul's loss to British YouTuber KSI. The two have been embroiled in a war of words for a number of years, and Paul feels the saga needs an ending sooner rather than later.

"I think the KSI story needs an ending, it just keeps continuing and it's right there," Paul said. "And that's the one that everybody wants. I would also avenge my brother's loss."