Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015 at a restaurant in New York City.

The development comes after the woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against the actor with the New York State Supreme Court on Monday.

The sexual assault and battery lawsuit was filed a day before the New York Adult Survivors Act expired. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in the back area of the rooftop lounge at a popular New York City restaurant, Catch NYC.

The lawsuit claims that Foxx "intentionally and without consent used force to offensively touch Plaintiff's person," such as groping her breasts and genitals. The complaint claims that the actor seemed "intoxicated" at the time of the incident.

The woman suffers "physical and emotional injuries, anxiety, distress, embarrassment, and economic harm," as a result of the sexual assault, wrote CNN.citing an excerpt from the complaint.

Catch Hospitality Group, restaurateur Mark Birnbaum, and managing partner Arie Kovant have also been named in the lawsuit. None of the parties named in the lawsuit have released a statement addressing the allegations yet.

New York's Adult Survivors Act allows victims of sexual assault to seek civil damages regardless of the statute of limitations.

The Act, which came into effect on November 24 last year, gives sexual assault victims a one-year window to raise allegations of sexual assault in court, even if the abuse took place long ago.

Foxx is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual abuse. Boxing icon Mike Tyson has also been accused of raping a woman in the early 1990s in a lawsuit filed in New York under the same act.

The alleged victim, whose identity has not been revealed, has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Tyson in Albany County Court. According to the lawsuit, the alleged incident occurred after the woman met Tyson at a nightclub called "Septembers" in Albany.

"My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver. Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car, and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine," she said in an affidavit.

The woman claimed that Tyson "continued to attack" her in his limousine even after she "asked him to stop and said no several times...he then pulled my pants off and violently raped me".

Tyson was convicted of raping an 18-year-old contestant for Miss Black America in 1992. He has to serve three years for the crime. Last year, Tyson was labelled a "misogynist" and a manipulative bully by his former fight promoter, Frank Warren.

The Englishman was speaking after the release of "Mike," a new scripted series based on the former heavyweight champion, on the American streaming service Hulu.

The boxing legend now runs a cannabis company and owns a 420-acre "weed resort" near Desert Hot Springs. Tyson released an autobiography in 2013 and owned up to his past "mistakes". However, he has not issued any statement on the latest allegations.

Singer Marilyn Manson has also been accused of grooming and sexually assaulting an underage girl "multiple times in the 1990s".

The lawsuit against the musician was filed earlier this year. It was filed on Long Island, New York. The woman accused Mason of "childhood and adult sexual abuse, sexual battery, assault, and molestation".

The suit claimed: "The atmosphere backstage (during his various concerts) always included the availability of large amounts of drugs for her and others to use."

The plaintiff further claimed that she spent the next four weeks on the road with the group, taking drugs and spending hours with Manson in which he'd "groom, harass, and sexually abuse" her.

It says that the singer first attacked the unnamed victim in 1995, when she was only 16 years old. The latest lawsuit comes in the backdrop of Manson facing several allegations of abuse from other women as well, including the actress Evan Rachel Wood.