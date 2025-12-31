Gina Rodriguez shared the first glimpses of her newborn daughter, Lucille Edith LoCicero, in a heartwarming Instagram post on 30 December, officially confirming the arrival of her second child.

The 41-year-old Jane the Virgin actress posted a carousel of images featuring her baby girl.

In the caption, Rodriguez wrote '2025 gave me Her. Lucille Edith LoCicero. I love you forever baby girl', according to People.

The touching post included a selfie of Rodriguez cradling Lucille as the newborn nestled into her mother's shoulder. Additional photos showed the baby in adorable outfits, whilst a particularly sweet snap captured Rodriguez and husband Joe LoCicero sharing a kiss on a beach at sunset with their daughter in arms.

A Second Child for the Golden Globe Winner

Rodriguez and LoCicero, 39, have been married since 2019 after meeting as costars on Netflix's Someone Great. The couple already shares two-year-old son Charlie Ray, who was born in early 2023.

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulations, with some noting 'Looks just like her big brother', whilst others complimented the name choice, writing 'Love an old lady name! So many nickname opportunities too'.

Rodriguez first revealed her pregnancy in July 2025 on the red carpet for Netflix's Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City. At the time, she debuted her baby bump whilst attending the event.

Pregnancy Fears and Sweet Cravings

Speaking to People magazine ahead of Lucille's birth, Rodriguez candidly admitted 'I'm terrified of birth. It's so painful. But I'm so excited for our baby girl to come into this world'.

The actress also revealed differences between her two pregnancies. 'More sweets this time. I guess girls crave sweets. My boy didn't', she explained, adding that she'd learned to wear 'flats' and 'comfortable with a stretch' clothing for her second pregnancy.

A Supportive Partnership

Rodriguez praised her husband's role throughout her second pregnancy.

'My husband is literally a 10. I mean, he is tremendous', she told People, describing how LoCicero managed childcare whilst she was pregnant.

She elaborated on his support, saying he handles tasks before she even thinks about them. The couple's strong partnership appears to have been essential as they navigated pregnancy whilst caring for their toddler son.

Rodriguez didn't share specific details about how Charlie is adjusting to his new role as big brother, though fans noted similarities between the siblings in the announcement photos.

A Busy Acting Career Continues

Since her breakthrough role in Jane the Virgin, which ended in 2019 and earned her a Golden Globe Award in 2015, Rodriguez has maintained a packed schedule.

Her recent projects include Annihilation, Someone Great, Carmen Sandiego, Not Dead Yet, and Will Trent, per Entertainment Tonight.

The actress has also been open about her health journey, having been diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease at age 19. Despite this thyroid condition, she has continued to build a successful career in both film and television.

Rodriguez's pregnancy announcement in July came as she promoted her latest projects whilst balancing family life. The couple's decision to keep certain details private reflects their approach to parenting in the public eye.