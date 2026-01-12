It was a collaboration that sparked a thousand memes and a tidal wave of online mockery. When adult film star Jason Luv filmed scenes with Lena The Plug, the internet reaction was swift, merciless, and squarely directed at her husband, podcaster Adam22.

Now, that digital ridicule has manifested into a physical confrontation. In a candid interview, Luv has revealed that the psychological stakes for his opponent are far higher than the physical ones, suggesting the entire bout is a desperate bid for redemption.

'He's Got to Regain His Manhood'

@tmz Jason Luv is weeks away from making his boxing debut against his rival, Adam22 ... and he tells @tmz_sports the real reason why the popular podcaster is fighting him is 'cause he needs his manhood back!! ♬ original sound - TMZ

The narrative surrounding this fight is unlike traditional boxing rivalries; it is born entirely from what Luv describes as 'user curated, like, animosity'. Speaking to TMZ, Luv explained that the backlash Adam22 received after the adult scenes were released is the primary fuel for this fire.

According to Luv, Adam22 struggled with the public reaction. 'I guess he didn't like the latter so much because, you know, it was, you know, name-calling him and saying he was crazy for allowing me to shoot with his wife or whatever,' Luv stated.

Luv believes that the pressure of public humiliation was the driving force behind Adam22 signing the contract. Luv delivered a cutting assessment of his opponent's motivation, claiming, 'So he feel like he got to regain his manhood. And I'm here to try to make sure that I still take it away.'

Unlikely Origins: How a Call from Adin Ross Set the Stage for TMZ

The pathway to the ring was not paved by traditional sports promoters but by internet personality Adin Ross. Luv admitted that a boxing match was not originally in his plans for the year.

However, the logic presented to his team was difficult to ignore. Ross reached out with a specific pitch: 'now will be a great time for us to step into the ring and show who's man, you know, develop a lot of viewership from it.'

After negotiations were finalised, the reality of the situation set in. It is a spectacle designed to settle a score that is personal, public, and deeply uncomfortable for one of the participants.

Cardio Won't Save Him

While critics point to the height and weight discrepancy between the two men, Luv is dismissive of Adam22's physical advantages. He anticipates a defensive strategy from the podcaster.

'I see Adam trying to play the cardio game and running away a little bit, trying to tire me out because he don't want to stay in front of those shots,' Luv predicted.

To counter this, Luv has been pushing his body to the absolute limit during his training camp. He described his regimen as brutal, 'almost making myself regurgitate to the point of exhaustion'.

He remains confident that no amount of running will save Adam22 from the canvas. 'He can run if you want, but I will catch him, and he will be laying down on that mat at the end,' Luv promised.

Will Jason Luv Continue Boxing After the TMZ Spotlight?

Even with the gruelling camp, Luv admits he isn't looking to follow in Jake Paul's footsteps and make the ring his new home.

He admits that the process is 'really hectic' and 'very time-consuming', which conflicts with his schedule as a busy man. 'I will get the itch, but I'll try to scratch it at home versus in the ring,' he joked.

However, Luv insists that sportsmanship will prevail once the final bell rings. He plans to honour the traditions of the sport, regardless of the animosity that led them there.

'I'mma shake his hand. And Atlanta's right there. Of course i'mma shake hers as well,' Luv confirmed, referring to Lena.

Sponsorship Stakes

There is also a professional obligation weighing on Luv's shoulders. Beyond the personal rivalry, he is fighting for his sponsors and his professional reputation.

He noted that he is 'standing on business for black.com' and cannot afford to look bad in the ring. The pressure from his inner circle is also a motivating factor.

Luv mentioned that if he were to lose, his associate Michael Miles would never let him live it down. 'Every time I'll get on set, he would have something crazy to say. So I gotta come out there, and I have to bring it,' Luv concluded.