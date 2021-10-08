Jay-Z's Latest Business Venture Shakes New York

Shawn Corey Carter, better known to the world under his professional moniker Jay-Z, is not only one of the most influential hip-hop artists of all time but a fledgling entrepreneur with tremendous business savvy. The CEO of Def Jam Recordings is proving this once again by attempting to break into the swelling sports wagering arena early, in his native New York City no less, the US' principal business and commerce hub.

In January of this year, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced intentions for the state's Lottery Division to develop and run a mobile sports wagering system. At that time, NY only allowed this activity, in person, at its four upstate gaming establishments. Those in Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Catskills, and the Albany area.

The US underwent a massive wagering shift with the US Supreme Court's repeal of PASPA in 2018. That is The 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act that instituted a nationwide ban on this pastime. With it becoming void, US territories are now free to pass their legalization regarding this hobby.

New York approved mobile sports wagering back in April as part of the state's budget. Nevertheless, its system is not up and running yet. Regulators are now considering bids from six providers vying for from two to four state-wide approvals that would make them eligible to offer wagering services to New Yorkers. Jay-Z applied for a license in mid-August, as mentioned by the iGaming review website OUSC. His bid is part of a $325 million investment in a Fanatics online sportsbook platform.

Carter enters this endeavor along with his long-time friend, Michael Rubin, the owner of the NBA team, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Fanatics brand. The latter is an online retailer of licensed sports merchandise and equipment, active since 1995, with a home base in Jacksonville, Florida. It has an estimated value of somewhere around $18 billion due to Fanatics holding partnership agreements with several US apparel companies and many North American sports leagues.

The duo of Rubin and Jay-Z is currently working with Scandinavian B2B provider of sports wagering services, Kambi Group Plc. TheeCOGRA-certified company with headquarters in Malta is responsible for creating the software solution for the Fanatics sportsbook platform. Aside from odds compiling and front-end user interfaces, Kambi Group Plc also develops risk management software. They have partnered with several countries' national lotteries, providing digital solutions that help their draws run more smoothly.

Jay-Z and Rubin are awaiting New York State's decision on whether they will be one of the selected parties to break into this novel NY industry with massive growth potential. A ruling from the New York Gambling Commission should come somewhere in December, as Rubin and Jay-Z face stiff competition from established wagering juggernauts as BetMGM, WynnBet, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars Entertainment.

Most assume that Rubin is hoping to exploit Jay-Z's influence, the fact that the rapper is not only NYC-based but grew up in Brooklyn's Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood. Thus, as a prominent local figure, he holds public sway in NY. Jay is also the only Black applicant on the list. The other competitors vying for a spot in this market have Black executives. Yet, Jay-Z is the single black licensee contender. That bolds excellently in the current cultural climate. Of course, with the fact that he has a long history of hiring diverse staff, encompassing all races.

Carter previously dabbled in the gaming/wagering waters via his 40/400 Clubs in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. While these sports lounges known for their live music and celebrity patrons did not prove wildly successful, they may have provided the global rap icon with the knowledge necessary to navigate this sphere.

Forbes estimates Jay-Z's network a little over $1.4 billion. It jumped to this figure in 2021, from a billion, stemming from him selling stakes in Tidal, a music streaming company, and his half of the Armand de Brignac champagne to LVMH. Insiders claim that these two deals netted the rapper over $400 million.

Over the years, Jay-Z has earned himself a reputation as a respectable entrepreneur, investing in multiple businesses across varied industries. He has stakes in SpaceX, Uber, the insurance startup Ethos, and many other booming companies. Many expect him to massively profit from Oatly, a Swedish maker of vegan foods and beverages going public later this year. Rumors are that Jay-Z invested a vast undisclosed sum in the predominately Oatmilk company, whose other celebrity equity holders include Natalie Portman, Oprah Winfrey, and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

Business ventures aside, projections are that Jay-Z has an additional $50 million worth of real estate, a music catalog that has a valuation of around $95 million, and an impressive art collection boasting a price tag somewhere in the neighborhood of $70 million.