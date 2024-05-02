Are you tired of clunky, wooden, and dull TV stands that don't tie in with the rest of your space's aesthetic? We've got the solution for you: Pedestal TV stands! This Danish interior brand is all about quality, functionality, and simplicity, making it the perfect addition to any modern living space.

Not only does Pedestal offer sleek and modern design aesthetics, but they're also committed to responsible production. They use only high-quality materials and partner with manufacturing entities that uphold ethical standards and employ modern production methods. Plus, their products are built to last, reducing environmental impact and ensuring they don't end up in landfills.

But let's not forget about the most important aspect: how it looks in your space. Pedestal's collection of visually striking designs inject a playful yet sophisticated touch into any interior space. Their honest, versatile and industrial-inspired designs celebrate the inherent beauty of construction, making it a harmonious blend of simplicity, functionality and aesthetic flair. So what are you waiting for?

Check out Pedestal's lineup and elevate your living space today:

Moon Rollin - Ultra Marine (€310)

Moon Rollin-Ultra Marine, one of Pedestal's most popular pieces, is a functional stand featuring soft, curved lines and a playful design language. It's part of their Pipe series. The design softens the effects of steel without compromising stability, making it a perfect fit for any modern home.

Straight Rollin' Mushroom (€310)

Straight Rollin' Mushroom is a contemporary TV rack designed to blend effortlessly into any modern home interior. Its consecutive legs and wheels allow for seamless mobility. The rack's minimalist colour (mushroom) makes it easy for the TV to blend in any room.

Bendy Tall Stand in Dusty Rose (€260)

This TV rack features slightly bent legs and flat feet - making for a playful yet functional piece at home. The stand's design is reclined, giving it an ideal position for those watching from the couch. It is made of high-quality powder-coated steel, providing a modern and matte finish.

Hopper in Light Oak (€460)

What's unique about Pedestal's Hopper in Light Oak is that it seems both stand and TV together - making it look like one aesthetic piece. The stand is made from solid oak, adding sophistication to the whole piece.

The legs, which look like chic antlers, give the stand its character. As with all Pedestal stands, the craftsmanship and quality are superb.

A-Frame Stand in Charcoal (€300)

The A-Frame Stand in Charcoal is a unique stand that transforms your TV into a canvas. The triangular stand is simple yet sturdy. It is also made from powder-coated steel, giving it a modern finish. The best part? This TV frame is also lightweight and stable, making it easy to move this nifty furniture around.

Sway -Ultra Marine (€215)

Sway-Ultra Marine features rounded and curved lines that give it its distinct shape and design. Because of this, the TV stand has become a statement piece that gives character to a modern-designed space.

Straight Rollin' Mossy Green (€310)

It is part of the same collection as the Straight Rollin' Ultra Marine but is also worth noting because of its chic and delicious shade of green. What's great about the Straight Rollin Mossy Green is, of course, its simple silhouette and very modern design. Made of powder-coated steel and with wheels, this stand is definitely functional, durable, and steady.

Accessories

Aside from the telly stands, Pedestal also offers accessories and home furnishings inspired by industrial design. These range from cables to lamps that go well with the looks of a TV stand. Some items to consider:

Power Bar 5 metres - Ultra Marine (€60,00)

Cable Stand in Dusty Rose (€110,00)

Plug-in Lamp in Mossy Green (€75)

Cable House -Ultra Marine (€110)