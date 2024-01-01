French astrologer Nostradamus made several predictions for the future, and while many of them have been accurately associated with actual events, other predictions were off the mark. His prophecies for 2024 talk about the worsening climate crisis, a possible geopolitical conflict, and King Charles III's reign.

The French seer is said to have predicted that a new Pope will soon replace Pope Francis. The morbid prediction says that he might pass away in 2024. "Through the death of a very old Pontiff, A Roman of good age will be elected, Of him it will be said that he weakens his see, But long will he sit and in biting activity."

One of his predictions suggests that King Charles might be succeeded by "one who will have no mark of a king". Conspiracy theorists believe that this prophecy may imply that Prince Harry could take over the British throne instead of Prince William.

The "King of the Isles" will be "driven out by force and "soon afterward [a disastrous war] a new King shall be anointed/ Who, for a long time, will appease the earth".

However, Prince Harry is not even next in line to the British throne after Prince William, but Prince George is. The Duke of Sussex is also no longer a working member of the royal family so his succession still remains to be discussed.

As to whether King Charles will have a short reign, that remains to be seen as well. Of course, there is also the possibility that Nostradamus is pointing to a new ruler who is not royal.

The French seer had also apparently predicted that there will be a naval battle and that a "red adversary will become pale with fear, putting the great Ocean in dread".

A report in The New York Post stated that the red adversary that Nostradamus referred to might be China.

It needs to be noted that China is involved in several territorial conflicts with other Asian countries, such as India, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Indonesia. And that naval battle might just be hinting at its disputes with countries over the South China Sea.

The French seer also warned of the catastrophic impact of global warming. He said the planet will be hotter than it has ever been and wrote that the temperatures will be so high that it will "half cook" fish in the sea.

"Because of the solar heat on the sea/ Of Euboea the fishes half cooked/ the inhabitants will come to cut them/When the biscuit will fail Rhodes and Genoa," he wrote.

"The dry earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods when it is seen," reads an excerpt from his book "Les Prophecies," which contains as many as 942 predictions.

We are already seeing the effects of global warming, with extreme temperatures, floods, and droughts hitting different parts of the world.

He is believed to have correctly predicted the Great Fire of London, the rise of Adolf Hitler, the death of Napoleon, and the killing of John F. Kennedy.

However, his prophecies have often been wrongly linked with current events to spread unnecessary panic. Most of his predictions are generic, and the age he lived in was different from the age we live in. Therefore, his predictions must be interpreted with caution and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Besides Nostradamus, Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian clairvoyant born in 1911, is also said to have made many predictions about the world.

She made predictions for every year up until 5079, before she passed away in 1996. She is said to have foreseen the death of Lady Diana, the 9/11 terror attacks, and the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk.

For 2024, she predicted that there would be an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a more frightening prediction, she warned of major biological weapons tests by a country and increased terror attacks in Europe.

Vanga foretold that the year 2024 will also see terrifying weather events and natural disasters.

There will also be an increase in cyber attacks. Along with all these terrifying predictions, the clairvoyant also said that the world will be able to find cures for diseases like Alzheimer's and cancer in 2024.

However, not all her predictions have come true. Vanga had also claimed that a solar storm with devastating consequences would hit the earth in 2023, but that did not happen. Therefore, we need not worry yet.