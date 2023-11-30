Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian clairvoyant born in 1911, is said to have made many predictions about the world.

Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, popularly known as Baba Vanga, passed away years ago, but her prophecies have travelled far and wide. Bulgarian Tsar Boris III and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev met her in person to get an idea of what the future holds for them.

She made predictions for every year up until 5079, before she passed away in 1996. She is said to have foreseen the death of Lady Diana, the 9/11 terror attacks, and the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk.

For the next year, she predicted that there would be an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a more frightening prediction, she warned of major biological weapons tests by a country and increased terror attacks in Europe.

As if terrorist attacks and biological weapons were not enough to scare us, Vanga foretold that the year 2024 will also see terrifying weather events and natural disasters.

There will also be an increase in cyber attacks. Along with all these terrifying predictions, the clairvoyant also said that the world will be able to find cures for diseases like Alzheimer's and cancer in 2024.

However, not all her predictions have come true. Vanga had also claimed that a solar storm with devastating consequences would hit the earth this year, but that has not happened. Therefore, we need not worry yet.

In addition to these predictions, Vanga is also said to have predicted the end of the world in 5079. She claimed that humans will be able to time travel in 2034, and that communism will return by 2076.

She is often called the "Nostradamus of the Balkans". The French astrologer Nostradamus also made a number of predictions about what the future holds for us in his book "Les Prophecies," published in 1555.

It has often been said that he was correct about the Great Fire of London, the rise of Adolf Hitler, and Napoleon, and the killing of John F. Kennedy.

Nostradamus has often been referred to as the "Prophet of Doom" after he made 942 prophecies, which included a war in Europe in 2022. However, his prophecies are mostly vague and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The French seer had also apparently predicted that the planet would be hotter than it had ever been in the past and wrote that the temperatures would be so high that it would "half cook" fish in the sea.

And he was not entirely wrong about it. We are already seeing the devastating consequences of climate change. Natural disasters and calamities have become much more frequent.

However, all such prophecies have often been wrongly linked with current events to spread unnecessary panic. Most of these predictions are generic; the age they lived in was different from the age we live in. Therefore, such predictions must be interpreted with caution.