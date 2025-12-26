In the high-stakes world of Westminster and Washington, nothing gets people talking like a missing wedding ring or a long hug. The last few months of 2025 have put Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife Usha's ten-year marriage under a harsh microscope. There have been a lot of rumours about the couple getting a divorce, from viral social media videos to tabloid speculation.

These rumours have pushed the limits of their private lives in the public eye. There have been rumours of a breakup, but the Vice President has also caused a separate uproar by publicly saying that he hopes Usha, who is a devout Hindu, will 'eventually' convert to his faith, Christianity.

The Viral Hug And The Case Of The Missing Ring: J.D. Vance and Usha Vance

The current wave of speculation started to pick up speed in late October 2025, after a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi. A video of the Vice President and Erika Kirk, the widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, hugging on stage in a 'flirty' way quickly caused a lot of trouble online. Critics and commenters picked apart the placement of the hands and the length of the hug, with many saying it went too far in terms of professional decorum.

The buzz intensified only weeks later on 19 November, when Usha Vance was seen without her wedding ring during a high-profile visit to Camp Lejeune alongside First Lady Melania Trump. Clad in a burgundy turtleneck dress, the Second Lady's bare ring finger was immediately flagged by social media sleuths, leading to 'Ringgate'—a narrative that the couple's marriage was on the rocks.

The rumours reached such a fever pitch that an AI-generated image of the pair having a 'loud argument' in a restaurant began circulating, forcing the Vice President to mock the fabrication on social media.

A spokesperson for Usha was quick to dismiss the claims with a dose of relatability, stating she is 'a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.' Usha herself later addressed the frenzy in a rare interview, noting matter-of-factly, 'I wear it when I wear it, and I don't when I don't. Sometimes I've just been to the gym and showered and I'm not wearing it.'

From Yale Law To The White House: J.D. Vance and Usha Vance

Despite the noise, the couple's history suggests a foundation built on more than just political convenience. The pair first met as students at Yale Law School, where Usha recalled being drawn to J.D.'s unique background. 'We were friends first, because — I mean, who wouldn't want to be friends with J.D.? He was then, as now, the most interesting person I knew,' she said during the Republican National Convention.

J.D. echoed this in his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, describing his wife as a 'genetic anomaly' who possessed every positive human quality. He has often credited Usha for his own spiritual return; though they were both agnostics when they met, she encouraged him to explore his faith, leading to his 2019 conversion to Catholicism.

During his headline speech at the University of Mississippi, Vance took his transparency a step further when asked about their interfaith household. He admitted to the crowd of 10,000 that while he respects her free will, he 'honestly' hopes she is one day 'moved by the same thing' he was in church. 'I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,' he shared, a comment that drew both cheers from the pews and sharp criticism from Hindu American groups who labelled the sentiment 'one-sided.'

The Vice President has previously joked about how he adapted to Usha's lifestyle, famously recalling a 'disgusting' attempt to cook her a vegetarian pizza with raw broccoli and ranch dressing before eventually learning proper Indian recipes from her mother. Addressing the split rumours in a December 2025 interview with NBC News, the Vice President insisted their bond is 'as strong as it's ever been.'

He admitted that while the family 'gets a kick out of' the more absurd theories, the transition to such a public role has its challenges. 'There are certainly ways in which it's difficult on the family,' he acknowledged. 'I'm not going to pretend that it isn't. But it's the sacrifice that we signed up for.' For now, the Vances seem intent on weathering the storm with a mix of humour and a steadfast commitment to the life they have built together since their days at Yale.

While the spotlight on their private life shows no signs of dimming, the Vances appear determined to navigate the pressures of the vice presidency as a united front, regardless of the rumours swirling through Washington.