A provocative blind item has sent shockwaves through social media, claiming that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are privately reuniting despite finalising their divorce. The rumour, which originated from a TikTok gossip account, suggests the exes are still meeting in secret whilst Affleck is allegedly involved with high-profile model Irina Shayk.

The unverified claims have reignited speculation about the former couple's relationship, though no concrete evidence supports the allegations.

The Blind Item

The rumour started with a blind item claiming that an A-list actor who occasionally directs is staying loyal to his on-again, off-again ex in the public eye. However, he is reportedly 'hiding the fact he has been hooking up with this foreign-born former A-list model, who used to be a beard for hire'.

According to TikToker @celebritea.blinds, the celebrities involved were Affleck, Lopez, and Irina Shayk. The description of the foreign model reportedly pointed directly to Shayk, a Russian supermodel who previously dated and shared a child with Bradley Cooper.

The blind item suggests that whilst Affleck is maintaining his connection with Lopez, he is desperate to keep his involvement with Shayk a secret.

Bennifer's History

The history of 'Bennifer' spans more than two decades of intense media scrutiny, grand romantic gestures, and heartbreak. Lopez and Affleck first met on the set of the critically panned film 'Gigli' in 2002. Despite the movie's failure, their chemistry was undeniable, and they quickly became one of Hollywood's most photographed couples.

However, the intense scrutiny took its toll. They postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before the ceremony, citing excessive media attention. By January 2004, they had called off their engagement entirely.

Both moved on to other high-profile relationships. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children, whilst Lopez married singer Marc Anthony the same year, having twins with him. After those marriages ended, Lopez became engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez in 2019.

Their unexpected reunion in 2021 was viewed by many as a fairy-tale second chance. Affleck and Lopez reconciled shortly after the Marry Me actress broke off her engagement with Rodriguez in April 2021. By April 2022, they were engaged again, and they married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a lavish celebration in Georgia.

However, the dream dissolved when Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. The separation followed months of speculation regarding their living arrangements and visible tension during public outings. Reports suggested they had been living separately for months before the filing.

JLo Is Still 'Recovering Emotionally'

The TikTok account claims Lopez is focused on her personal reinvention, allegedly undergoing a physical and emotional transformation to prepare for a return to the dating scene. The account suggested she has sought various treatments to boost her confidence following her second heartbreak from Affleck.

According to the unverified claims, the singer is allegedly investing in cosmetic enhancements, including breast augmentation. Lopez's rumoured 'revenge' glow-up is described as a strategic move to reclaim her narrative and re-enter the dating scene.

It remains unclear whether her alleged secret sessions with Affleck are a temporary setback or a permanent fixture, or if they are true in the first place. For now, the superstar is balancing the ghosts of her past with a calculated vision for her future, but it's also given that moving on from Affleck, whom she called the love of her life, would not be an easy feat.