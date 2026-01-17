Jennifer Lopez is reportedly entering a transformative chapter of her life, prioritising her own well-being following her high-profile separation from Ben Affleck. The 'Let's Get Loud' singer is on a 'self-improvement' mission to reclaim her sense of self after losing Affleck, whom she once called the love of her life after they rekindled their romance in 2021.

Despite the heartbreak, Lopez has maintained a public presence. She made a flurry of public appearances and was noticeably transformed at the premiere of her latest film, Kiss of the Spider Woman. According to an insider, Lopez's improvement includes more than just a mindset shift, with the singer allegedly turning to cosmetic enhancements to bolster her spirits during this turbulent time.

'It Really Broke Her Spirit'

Speculation regarding the singer's appearance has intensified as she navigates the aftermath of her second breakup with Affleck. The couple dubbed 'Bennifer' dated in the early 2000s but split in 2003 due to pressure from the press just days after they were supposed to tie the knot.

Affleck and Lopez reconnected in 2021 after she called off her wedding to Alex Rodriguez. They eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022 and married again with their family and friends in Georgia. Their marriage, however, was short-lived as they divorced two years later.

Lopez's separation from the Gone Girl star has reportedly prompted her to seek cosmetic surgery to enhance her appearance. A source told Heat World that the Atlas actress recently had breast augmentation, and it boosted her confidence, prompting plans for further procedures.

Beyond surgical rumours, the star is said to be utilising a suite of high-end treatments to 'turn back the clock' and maintain her competitive edge in the industry. These reportedly include advanced laser skin therapies and the latest collagen-building injectables, aimed at refreshing her look without the downtime of invasive surgery.

The unnamed insider claimed that these physical changes are Lopez's way to move past the feeling of being 'rejected and drained' after her marriage to Affleck collapsed.

'She's still recovering emotionally from everything that happened with Ben,' the insider said. 'He left her feeling rejected and drained and she's still battling her way back from that. It really broke her spirit.'

JLo Is Getting Her Spark Back

Even if Lopez is back in singlehood, she's reportedly more optimistic and open to returning to the dating world. Lopez reportedly believes that 'anything she can do to get her spark back is worth it,' which is why she's had cosmetic enhancements.

As for her next potential partner, the Selena star is allegedly setting her eyes on a 'much younger man' because 'she wants a guy that's full of energy.'

'If she's going to feel confident stripping down with a guy that's way younger, and super-hot, she needs to be at her best, which is exactly how she's feeling right now,' the source continued.

Decades-Long Romance Ends

Jennifer Lopez's reaction to her breakup with Ben Affleck is understandable. The reunion of 'Bennifer' in 2021 was a cultural phenomenon that many believed would be the singer's 'happily ever after' after going through three failed marriages at the time.

When they reconciled after nearly 18 years, Lopez was adamant that they would never separate again. According to her, they had the 'benefit of experience and the wisdom', which they gained during the years they were apart.

'I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,' Lopez told Rolling Stone in 2022 when asked about the possibility that they would split again.

However, the fairytale was short-lived; court documents revealed they privately separated on 26 April 2024. Lopez officially filed for divorce on 20 August 2024, a date that poignantly marked their second wedding anniversary.

Their divorce proceedings concluded in January 2025, with both parties now legally single. Despite the split, the pair have been spotted at family events, including a notable lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their children in late 2024.

Affleck and Lopez were also seen together at their kids' school play in December with Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.