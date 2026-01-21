Days after receiving backlash for her Glambot 'attitude' and for the cameraman being exposed as 'rude', Jennifer Lopez appears to be on a mission to reshape her public image, as she was filmed giving money to a homeless man on Tuesday.

The 'On The Floor' singer was filmed in Los Angeles performing an act of charity, handing cash to a homeless man just days after she was 'ripped apart' by fans for her allegedly cold demeanour at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Footage captured outside a business meeting shows Lopez initially heading towards her waiting Cadillac Escalade without stopping. However, after the man expressed his excitement at seeing the A-lister, Lopez paused.

Once inside the vehicle, she rolled down her window to hand over the money, then drove away. While insiders told TMZ the moment was entirely spontaneous and not a 'planned publicity stunt,' critics on social media remain unconvinced, labelling the timing 'too perfect' to be a coincidence.

The Glambot Controversy

For critics, what Lopez did was a clear 'PR move' as it came days after social media criticised Lopez's brief interaction with Glambot director Cole Walliser at the 2026 Golden Globes. In that earlier encounter, some viewers judged her body language as unfriendly or dismissive because she quickly posed for the slow‑motion camera and moved on.

Commenters said Lopez did not engage in extended small talk and ignored Walliser, who was being conversational with the popstar.

The Glambot director publicly responded to the Golden Globes criticism, saying he did not feel Lopez was rude. He explained that red carpet environments are chaotic and time‑pressured, and that Lopez was focused on completing her appearance as the event site was closing. Walliser said he never interpreted her actions as discourteous, noting that celebrities often must balance many demands in such settings.

However, the backlash soon ended when the tables turned on Walliser.

Tables Turned: Glambot Cameraman Blasted

Shortly after, old email exchanges involving Walliser resurfaced.

A woman named Yinka Animashaun publicly shared a series of 2019 emails in which Walliser appeared to question her ability to afford Glambot services for a private event before ever stating the cost.

He later referenced a figure of about £223,000 ($300,000) for service, a price many users described as prohibitively expensive and out of reach for everyday people. Critics called his tone condescending and unkind, especially given that this was a potential customer simply seeking a price quote.

Glambot director Cole Walliser is under fire for his responses to a possible customer inquiring about the camera for a wedding.



Animashaun married investor Nitin Sikka on 23 November 2019 in Dallas, Texas, and their wedding was notable for its three separate ceremonies held in one day. These ceremonies blended Nigerian and Indian cultural traditions.

Wedding coverage highlighted multiple outfit changes and detailed traditions from both backgrounds, and the event was later featured in bridal magazines for its size and cultural richness.

Who Invented Glambot?

Although many people today associate the Glambot with Walliser, the concept was initially directed by Joseph Kahn when it debuted in 2016 for E! Entertainment at events such as the Golden Globes.

Kahn, who is known for directing music videos for artists like Taylor Swift and Britney Spears, helped shape Glambot's early creative and technical setup for broadcast coverage.

Lopez's team has not commented on the alleged behind-the-scenes rudeness caught by the Glambot, and many fans feel the video of her helping the homeless man speaks for itself.

In an era where every public gesture is dissected, Lopez's moment has become less about the act itself and more about how quickly intent is judged through a lens of viral suspicion.