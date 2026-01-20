The internet has seemed to be disappointed in GlamBot director Cole Walliser as he is now facing an intense scrutiny after a series of leaked email exchanges went viral, painting a far less charming picture of the filmmaker.

Netizens no longer view his 'nice guy' persona and charismatic red-carpet interactions as they are accusing him of being 'rude' and 'condescending' to potential clients. Here's everything you need to know about the backlash and what went down the line.

The Leaked Email: Cole Walliser's 'Condescending' Response

The backlash has started from an email exchanged between Walliser and a potential client who is a bride, named Yinka Animashaun, but the catch? The leaked email was from 2019.

Animashaun had inquired about the GlamBot camera for her wedding, and Walliser's response didn't sit well with the netizens as they found it 'condescending.'

The bride wrote: 'Hi! Are you/the Glambot available for private events, such as a wedding? I'd love to have you at mine September 20th and September 22nd. Please let me know your availability and rates!'

Walliser responded with the inquiry, talking about the camera and telling that it is not 'cheap', he added, 'if you feel like something like this might be within your budget range, then I am happy to discuss further.'

The bride replied that the camera was within her budget, though the director's response came across as condescending. He wrote: 'Copy. I don't see how you could be, since I didn't say how much it was — it could be anywhere between $10,000 and $1,000,000.'

Animashaun wrote back saying, 'Yeah, I just assumed it was very pricy since it's featured at the Oscars.' She also asked for the steps to book and the rundown of the equipment and the service.

Walliser explained that the price includes camera and lighting rental, at least 15 crew members on set, rehearsals, gear drop-off, insurance, permits, and additional services.

He also said he would require a 10% deposit amounting to $300,000 (£243,000) before proceeding with a contract. Yinka thanked Walliser and said she would reach out on Monday.

In response, the director said, 'If you wanted to know how much it costs you just needed to ask, you don't need to pretend you are going to book it.'

This response confused the potential client, and she just said that she had asked for the cost because she wanted to book the GlamBot.

What is GlamBot?

But what exactly is a GlamBot, why is it expensive, and what could be the reason that Walliser responded that way?

A GlamBot is a high-speed robotic arm (the Bolt CineBot) paired with a cinema-grade camera that moves faster than human capability to capture dynamic, ultra-slow-motion footage.

It is expensive because it requires specialized technical operators, heavy industrial transport, and elite equipment like the Phantom camera, which records up to 1,000 frames per second.

Walliser's condescending response likely stems from 'gatekeeping' the service's exclusivity, as he suggested the inquirer was 'pretending' to book a luxury tool typically reserved for A-list award shows rather than private weddings.

The Internet's Reaction

As expected, the internet's reaction was unforgiving. Many labelled him 'rude' and 'unprofessional' for his condescending response to the inquiry.

One commented, 'You gave him soooo much of your time; your class and patience are admirable! Does he just not want the money? He could've simply not responded, omg.'

Another wrote, 'Rather than assuming the client can't pay, he should have stated the price right from the start to avoid wasting each other's time. Dumb for him to let it continue like that and keep up that energy.'

While some defended the director, one user said, 'Why is everyone mad? Dude's likely been burned by so many people thinking he's cheap and wasting his time, so he's putting firm, healthy communicative boundaries in place to ensure he can trust a potential client.'

They added, 'Good on him for standing his ground; that shouldn't be shamed.'

A netizen responding to the comment defending the director said, 'Huh??? He was unprofessional. All he had to do was state the price, and she could decide whether to move forward. I'm not sure how you can defend his responses.'

As of today, Walliser has not officially addressed the leaked emails, though he continues to post regular content from the awards season circuit.