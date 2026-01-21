Yinka Animashaun has finally broken her silence after going viral over a controversial 2019 email exchange with filmmaker Cole Walliser. The emails, which resurfaced last week, show Walliser allegedly dismissing Yinka's inquiry about booking his famed Glambot for her wedding, sparking a wave of criticism across social media.

The controversy began when screenshots of Walliser's alleged email exchanges with Yinka Animashaun went viral online. The emails reveal Yinka reaching out to Walliser in 2019 to book the Glambot, the slow-motion camera famously used at the Oscars and Golden Globes. Walliser allegedly replied that the service would be expensive, citing a price range of $10,000 to $1,000,000, (approximately between £7,500 to £757,000) before questioning her budget in a tone critics deemed dismissive.

Social media users quickly condemned the emails as unprofessional, with many describing Walliser's responses as elitist and condescending. The resurfacing of these messages followed a recent Golden Globes incident in which Walliser's interaction with Jennifer Lopez sparked online debate, intensifying scrutiny of his client relations.

Yinka Animashaun Finally Speaks

In a statement released this week, Yinka Animashaun said: 'As a Black woman I am no stranger to people making assumptions about who I am or what I am capable of, but I think his responses to me were exceptionally unprofessional and unkind. I was preparing for one of the best days of my life, and to this day, his response shocks me. That isn't how you speak to a potential client or people in general. Hopefully my sharing this can be a learning experience for him and enable him to be better or at least a bit more kind.'

Her statement received widespread support online, with commentators praising her composure and maturity in addressing the situation. Some highlighted the broader implications of the emails, pointing out the intersecting issues of race, class, and professionalism.

The Bride Behind the Story

Yinka Animashaun, married to Indian investor Nitin Sikka, tied the knot on 23 November 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Their wedding featured three separate ceremonies, blending Nigerian and Indian traditions in a celebration widely admired for its elegance and cultural significance. The couple's multicultural approach and stylish execution garnered attention long before the email controversy resurfaced.

Beyond her wedding, Yinka is an accomplished designer, specialising in dog clothing and accessories. Her career achievements, combined with her widely praised wedding, have established her as an influential figure in lifestyle and fashion circles. Social media users emphasised that Walliser's emails in no way reflected Yinka's grace or success.

Responses and Wider Reactions

The backlash against Walliser was swift and vocal. Joseph Kahn, creator of the Glambot, reportedly mocked Walliser's tone online, while others defended Yinka, applauding her for sharing her perspective. Social media comments highlighted support for Yinka's response, with users praising her dignity and condemning the alleged unkindness. One user wrote: 'She had three beautiful ceremonies, she definitely has the money... we got your back Yinka.'

As of now, Walliser has not issued a public response regarding the leaked emails. The incident has reignited conversations about professionalism, social media accountability, and the pressures faced by high-profile service providers in the wedding and entertainment industries.

While the Glambot continues to capture the imagination of Hollywood and beyond, the viral emails and Yinka Animashaun's thoughtful response remind the public that even the most glamorous events can be shaped by moments of human frailty and accountability.