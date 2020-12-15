Jessy Nelson announced her exit from Little Mix after nine years so she can focus on her mental health. The fans and her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock also wished her the best moving forward.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 29-year-old English singer shared that the "past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time" of her life. They achieved things she never thought possible. She mentioned winning their first Brit Award and the group's sold-out shows at the O2.

"Making friends and fans all over the world I can't thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it," Nelson wrote.

She admitted that the decision to leave Little Mix came "after much consideration and with a heavy heart." But the "truth is recently being in a band has really taken a toll" on her mental health. She said she finds the "constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard."

"There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process," she continued as she revealed her plans to spend more time with loved ones and do things that make her happy.

Nelson said she is ready to embark on a new chapter in her life even though she is uncertain of what it looks like right now. She is hoping for everyone's support as she moves forward. She also expressed her gratitude to everyone who has been there for her, to the fans who continually sent her emotional support, and to those who made Little Mix a success.

In her parting message, she thanked Edwards, Thirlwall, and Pinnock for the amazing memories. She also encouraged them to fulfill their dreams and keep making music that people love. They responded in a series of tweets where they shared their support for Nelson.

We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over. — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 14, 2020

We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour.



Love always,

Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 14, 2020

Likewise, fans sent their support and well-wishes for Nelson. They said they want nothing more than to see her happy and that her mental health is more important now. They applauded her courage to step away and focus on herself than on others.

Stepping away from a hugely successful group for the sake of her mental health and well-being is an highly courageous step to take. It shows self-care is no.1.



Jesy has set an excellent example to her fans x — Shebangsthedrum (@Openhighhat) December 14, 2020

Nelson announced her exit from Little Mix after she took a private medical leave in November. She missed out on a few appearances including the "MTV Europe Music Awards."