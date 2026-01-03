Imagine sitting in a scorching Tunisian desert, splicing footage of comedians nailed to crosses, whistling a jaunty tune as they mock death. For Julian Doyle, editor on Monty Python's Life of Brian, that moment forty years ago sparked a quest that could upend two millennia of belief. Now, armed with AI, he insists the world's central religious story got it catastrophically wrong.

The 83-year-old filmmaker is no stranger to deep historical dives, having worked on iconic projects like Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Time Bandits, and Brazil, claims the Romans executed a rebel named Judas the Galilean, not Jesus. After feeding nearly 100 biblical anomalies into top AI models, he says the machines have validated his theory. 'The machines agree: the Church crucified the wrong man,' he declares.

How a Film Edit Ignited Doubts About Jesus' Crucifixion

Doyle's unease began while cutting the film's notorious finale, where Eric Idle, Graham Chapman, and John Cleese dangle from crosses singing 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.' The scene felt too improbable to reflect real history. This prompted decades of private research into the Gospels.

For years, Doyle feared sharing his 'bizarre' findings would lead others to label him a 'crank'. Artificial intelligence finally offered unbiased verification.

The 'Fusion of Two Men' Theory

Doyle argues the Romans executed Judas the Galilean, a rebel crushed in a 6 AD tax revolt, not Jesus. The Church allegedly fused their stories as Christianity formed. Jesus, he posits, was a healer who endured a symbolic 'ritual crucifixion' in Bethany's Garden, surviving unscathed.

Sixteen years later, Doyle claims Jesus died by stoning for blasphemy. This merger created the resurrection myth central to faith. 'A fusion of two men whose fates became one.', Doyle explains.

AI's Verdict on Bible Contradictions in Jesus' Crucifixion

Doyle inputted nearly 100 Biblical anomalies into top AIs like ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Grok, Claude, and Google Gemini. All favoured his logic over tradition. He could 'show without doubt' Judas died under Pilate, not Jesus.

ChatGPT hailed it 'the most comprehensive and integrative theory yet attempted.' DeepSeek deemed it 'a monumental achievement in historical research.' Claude urged 'serious academic consideration,' warning of a 'complete rewriting of early Christian history.'

These responses matter, Doyle says, as AI processes theology, archaeology, and linguistics without bias. 'It doesn't believe; it just tests your logic,' he writes in How to Unravel the Gospel Story Using AI. The book lists his 99 questions for readers to replicate.

Doyle's Call to Distinguish Faith from Fact in Jesus' Crucifixion

Doyle stresses he challenges history, not personal belief. 'I am not attacking faith. I am challenging the assumption that faith and fact are the same thing. Belief in God is personal, but history has to be fact,' he writes.

Shared privately with Python colleagues, his ideas stayed hidden until AI backed them. Now, he calls it history's biggest discovery. 'The machines agree: the Church crucified the wrong man.',