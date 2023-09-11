The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, known for being warm and congenial, has offered his apologies after a condemning Rolling Stone report revealed allegations of "erratic behaviour" and creating an unhealthy work environment for employees.

In the report, Rolling Stone spoke with two current and 14 former employees who said that their mental health was affected by the toxic work environment. The employees are said to have made complaints to HR about the alleged experiences including joking about "wanting to kill themselves" and using dressing rooms as "crying rooms".

According to Rolling Stone, the alleged incidents occurred between 2015 and 2020. In 2015 the New York Post also addressed concerns about Fallon's out-of-control drinking that led to an alarming three injuries in four months. It is alleged by employees to Rolling Stone that Fallon's behaviour depended on whether he was "hungover from the night before" and two workers said Fallon was "seemingly inebriated" at work in 2017.

Some of the anonymous Tonight Show employees claimed that Fallon's fluctuating moods would ruin the day for everyone, stating: "People wouldn't joke around in the office, and they wouldn't stand around and talk to each other. It was very much like, focus on whatever it is that you have to do because Jimmy's in a bad mood, and if he sees that, he might fly off."

In a virtual apology, held because of the continuing Hollywood writers' strike shutting down various TV productions, Jimmy Fallon and showrunner Chris Miller held a Zoom meeting following the report on the morning of Thursday 7 September.

The host expressed: "Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends…I feel so bad I can't even tell you."

He also added that the show "should be the best show" as well as "to be fun" and "inclusive to everybody". He also claimed to not intend to "create that type of atmosphere".

Furthermore, NBC responded to the scandal in a statement by a spokesperson via Rolling Stone stating: "We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority".

Defending the show, the spokesperson also said: "As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behaviour inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."

The 48-year-old American stand-up comedian took over the NBC Late Night Show from Jay Leno in 2014 and debuted with over 11 million viewers. According to Forbes in 2022, Jimmy Fallon as host of The Tonight Show was found to be more popular than rival Jimmy Kimmel. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon had an average viewership of 1.318 million viewers, whereas, Jimmy Kimmel Live! had an average audience of 1.084 million viewers.

Moreover, Jimmy Fallon is the latest talk show host to be involved in controversy since The Ellen DeGeneres Show was cancelled in May 2022 for "toxic" and "cruel" work environment allegations. Ellen was accused of being "two-faced" and "fake" behind the scenes contrary to her on-screen appearance.

Again the workplace culture damaged the show and once deemed "The Queen of Nice" was subsequently accused by former employees of sexual misconduct, harassment and racism.

The Tonight Show is currently on hiatus following the writers and actors continuing strikes in Hollywood.