Prince Harry was described as a "giddy schoolboy" by those who spotted him in the stands while watching football superstar Lionel Messi and his club, Inter Miami, play against Los Angeles FC on Sunday.

The British royal was present at LAFC's BMO Stadium as they hosted David Beckham's Inter Miami in a Major League Soccer clash. Many royal followers pointed out that Prince Harry looked decidedly happier while watching football than he did just 48 hours prior while watching Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour" with his wife, Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen dancing to the beat during the concert in a silver outfit alongside her mother and a number of her friends. Meanwhile, the duke was also on his feet for the most part, but he had a glum expression on his face and was also photographed fidgeting around on his phone. However, others claimed that the photos did not paint a clear picture and that the duke actually enjoyed the concert.

However, Meghan did not even attend the football, and Prince Harry was seen grinning from ear to ear as he rubbed elbows with numerous other A-listers who came to watch the Argentine superstar and his team take on the local bets.

Rubbing elbows with A-listers

The 38-year-old engaged in conversation with those around him, and was seen looking delighted even though LAFC lost to the visitors, 1-3.

Hollywood superstars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and his best friend Tobey Maguire were also in attendance, along with another "Spider-man" star, Tom Holland. Actors Owen Wilson, Edward Norton, Gerard Butler and "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis were also present, along with musicians Selena Gomez and Liam Gallagher.

Actor and LAFC owner Will Ferrell was also watching in the stands.

Prince Harry looked comfortable among his new peers in the United States even though they call the sport soccer across the pond from where he grew up.

Messi's impact is undeniable

Even though Meghan Markle did not appear to be interested in watching football royalty in action, her husband was the picture of happiness and excitement. Meanwhile, Los Angeles was also clearly smitten with Messi, alongside most of the United States.

LAFC were able to sell tickets at an average price of $690 (GBP550) for the match against Inter Miami. That sets the record as the most expensive MLS game to watch in the league's history.

Such has been the impact of Messi's arrival both on and off the pitch. He signed as a free agent earlier this summer after his contract with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain ended. He turned down a massive offer from the Saudi Pro League, and with his former club FC Barcelona unable to make him a definite offer, he chose to pick up David Beckham's call.

Since his debut, Messi has already led Inter Miami to an 11-game unbeaten streak, and has also helped them win the first trophy in the club's history. They won the Leagues Cup last month, just a few weeks since Messi first donned the now famous pink jersey.

It has to be noted that the 3-1 win over LAFC must not be taken lightly either, considering how the home side are the defending MLS Cup champions. Of course, Messi did not lift the team up all by himself. His former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also joined the club this summer.

The rest of the Inter Miami managed to elevate their game in the presence of the new arrivals, and it was Facundo Farias who opened up the goal tally on Sunday. Then, Messi was the playmaker that allowed Alba to score the second goal. He also assisted Leonardo Campana, who sealed the deal with Inter Miami's third goal.

Ryan Hollingshead scored a consolation goal for LAFC at the end of regulation time, but there was no doubt that Messi and co were in charge.

Messi had a golden opportunity to score in the first half, but a brilliant save from LAFC keeper McCarthy denied him.

It was still an impressive performance overall for Messi and his club, and they will now set their sights on climbing the Easter Conference standings in order to qualify for the play-offs.