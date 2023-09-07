Manchester United have denied any claims of a cover-up of assault allegations against Antony by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

Antony, who moved from Ajax to Manchester United in 2022, has rubbished the accusations from Cavallin and has vowed to clear his name as an investigation is underway. The case is being handled by Sao Paulo Civil Police alongside Greater Manchester Police.

Manchester United's statement

In an official statement, Manchester United have acknowledged that they are "taking seriously" allegations against their striker Antony.

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

"As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse," read Man Utd's statement.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Manchester United reportedly said, "Any suggestion that the club covered-up these allegations is categorically false."

Antony has made 31 appearances since Cavallin made a complaint to Greater Manchester Police in January. In June, 23-year-old Antony released a statement on Instagram saying he had been falsely accused by Ms. Cavallin of committing domestic violence.

Antony's latest statement

Earlier this week, Cavallin approached a media publication and made fresh allegations against Antony, who then took to social media and said he "trusts ongoing police investigations" to reveal the "truth about my innocence."

"I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made," Antony said on social media.

"I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence," wrote Antony in a statement.

Brazil's statement

It was earlier reported that amid the latest update, Antony was also dropped from the Brazil national team for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

"Due to the facts that became public this Monday, involving Manchester United striker Antony, and that needs to be investigated, and in order to preserve the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian National Team and the CBF, the entity informs that the athlete has been withdrawn from the Brazilian team.

"To replace him, coach Fernando Diniz called Gabriel Jesus, who was pre-selected on a list of 36 players, sent to FIFA," the Brazilian Football Confederation statement read.

Antony and Cavallin dated for two years and also lived together even while he was still playing for Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax, based in Amsterdam. Cavallin also moved to Manchester when Antony joined the Old Trafford side in the summer of 2022.

Allegations against Antony

Cavallin, a DJ and an influencer released some photographs and WhatsApp messages to a media publication. She alleged that Antony had first attacked her last year, when she was pregnant with their child while the two were on a vacation in Brazil. She claimed that Antony became furious after spotting her in a nightclub he was also at, and "put her in the car, repeatedly assaulted her and threatened to throw her out of the car at high speed."

The Manchester United playmaker allegedly attacked Cavallin again earlier this year on Jan. 15 "with a headbutt" in a Manchester hotel room, leaving her with a cut on her head that needed treatment from a doctor. She also accused Antony of punching her in the chest, causing damage to a silicone breast implant, which required corrective surgery.

Cavallin claimed that a third attack happened on May 8 this year when Antony "tried to attack her face with a glass" during an argument. While trying to defend herself, Cavallin said she had suffered a deep wound to a finger on her right hand which left the bone exposed.