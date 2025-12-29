Insiders are privately signalling that the end for the Jimmy Kimmel is no longer a distant possibility but a decision that has effectively been settled behind the scenes, despite the absence of any public farewell announcement. Multiple sources familiar with the situation say recent contract moves point to Jimmy Kimmel Live! wrapping up in 2027, with staff increasingly treating the next stretch as a closing chapter rather than another routine renewal.

The renewed speculation follows a quiet one year extension that keeps Jimmy Kimmel on air through May 2027. While the deal was not framed as a goodbye, insiders say its short length has been widely interpreted internally as a deliberate signal.

Insiders Describe the Extension as a 'Last Lap'

As cited by RadarOnline, according to people with knowledge of internal discussions, the latest agreement is being viewed as a 'last lap' rather than a vote of long-term confidence. One insider described the extension as intentional, saying it was structured to give the network and the host time to plan an exit without formally announcing one.

Several staff members are said to be operating on the assumption that the upcoming period represents the final phase of the show. That mindset, sources say, has filtered through production planning and long-range scheduling.

Why the Show Is Expected to End in 2027

Kimmel's current deal had previously been set to expire in May 2026. The additional year now extends his tenure to 2027, which would mark roughly 25 years since Jimmy Kimmel Live! first premiered in 2003.

Insiders say the timing is seen as a natural stopping point. By then, the show will have completed a quarter-century run, a milestone that network executives reportedly see as an appropriate moment for a formal send-off.

In a report by Deadline, the publication also suggested that the extension could be the show's final contract. However, it noted that given past instances in which Kimmel faced uncertainty around renewals, nothing is guaranteed.

Behind-the-Scenes Preparations at ABC

Although ABC has made no public statements about the Jimmy Kimmel show ending, sources say preparations for a celebratory conclusion are already being discussed internally. These conversations are said to include ideas for marking the programme's legacy and Kimmel's long tenure in late-night television.

The approach reflects a broader industry trend in which long-running shows quietly plan their exits well before viewers are informed, reducing disruption while allowing for a controlled transition.

Kimmel Addresses Uncertainty Around His Future

Kimmel himself has previously acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his contracts. Speaking at a Bloomberg-Screentime event, he said he has repeatedly told people that each renewal would be his last, only to later reverse course.

'I said this is going to be like my last one, the last three contracts. I said this is the last one. So I've learned not to say anything anymore, because it upsets my staff,' he said.re

Those comments, while non-committal, have been cited by insiders as consistent with a gradual wind-down rather than an abrupt exit.

Speculation Over a Final Episode and Guest

Now, there has also been behind-the-scenes chatter about how the show might end. One source claimed Kimmel has floated the idea of booking a headline-grabbing final guest, potentially Donald Trump, as a way to close the programme with maximum attention. Such discussions remain speculative and have not been confirmed.