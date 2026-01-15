Donald Trump's latest obsession with Greenland has become the subject of ridicule on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, as the host lampooned the president's alleged plans to claim the Arctic territory whether the locals liked it or not.

Kimmel delivered his signature mix of sharp humour and pointed commentary, highlighting the chaos, contradictions, and absurdity surrounding Trump's overseas ambitions.

Trump's Greenland Crusade Faces Global Eye Rolls

According to Kimmel, Trump has made it clear he intends to take action on Greenland regardless of consent, a stance that has left Denmark and Greenland exasperated. 'The prime minister of Greenland was blunt,' Kimmel said, 'Trump said, he said, I am going to take action on Greenland, whether they like it or not. According to their prime minister, they most certainly do not.'

Kimmel painted the international response as straightforward and almost comical, noting that the Danish foreign minister agreed to disagree while Greenland's leader made his position clear. The comedian likened the situation to a simple game, joking that perhaps the dispute could be settled with a match of badminton, a nod to the prime minister's past as a national player.

Political Hypocrisy and Mixed Signals

Beyond Greenland, Kimmel turned his attention to the broader political landscape, highlighting what he called 'peak hypocrisy.' He pointed out the contrast between America's violent suppression of protests domestically and its criticism of other nations for similar actions. He also referenced Secretary of State announcements and international travel restrictions, painting a picture of an administration out of step with its own messaging.

'We are operating at peak hypocrisy right now as we violently stifle protests while simultaneously warning other countries not to violently stifle protests,' Kimmel said, drawing laughter and disbelief. He mocked the disconnect between Trump's rhetoric and actions, framing it as part of a pattern of chaotic governance.

Absurd Moments and Public Blunders

Kimmel did not shy away from highlighting Trump's personal foibles, from falling asleep during events to confrontations with workers. He recounted an incident in Detroit where Trump was photographed giving the middle finger to a Ford employee who accused him of protecting pedophiles, calling the image 'a real picture' and poking fun at its dramatic absurdity.

The late-night host also addressed Republican complicity, using Senator Lindsey Graham as an example of internal contradictions. Kimmel joked about Graham's conflicting statements regarding the 2020 election and regime changes abroad, portraying the political manoeuvring as almost farcical theatre.

The Media and Public Reaction

Finally, Kimmel discussed the role of the media and public perception, touching on FCC chairman Brendan Carr's testimony and PBS funding controversies. He joked about threats to broadcasters and clarified that PBS would continue to operate despite claims it was shutting down. The segment underscored how media coverage, public narratives, and Trump's actions intertwine to create both serious political questions and comical spectacles.

Throughout the show, Kimmel's commentary mixed factual references, political insight, and biting humour to paint Trump's Greenland ambitions as absurd, highlighting the disconnect between rhetoric and reality. By connecting international diplomacy, domestic politics, and personal antics, the host framed a narrative of farce, leaving viewers laughing while questioning the seriousness of the situation.

As the Greenland saga continues to unfold, Kimmel's sharp critique serves as a reminder of the surreal theatre surrounding Trump, mixing international tension, domestic controversy, and sheer unpredictability in a story that has captured both the public imagination and nightly humour.