Joe Jonas took to social media on Wednesday to share a cryptic message about moving forward with his life. The post comes amid his bitter divorce from Sophie Turner.

The "Cake by the Ocean" hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to share a series of photos showing him in front of a mirror. Seen on the mirror is the question, "What do you want them to feel?" and below that is a message that read: "I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing." The photos were taken at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where the Jonas Brothers performed on Monday night.

The singer's post comes after he and Turner shared a joint statement announcing that they have reached a temporary custody agreement over their daughters, three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine.

The deal was made following a three-day mediation in New York last week. The statement read: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents."

The temporary agreement allowed each parent to spend over ten days alternately with their children. Turner gets to spend Christmas and New Year with them, but they will be with Jonas during Thanksgiving. While the children are in Turner's care, she can travel with them to her home country in England and throughout the U.S.A.

Previously, an Interim Court Consent Order prohibited her from taking them to the U.K. and required for them to remain in New York's Southern and Eastern Districts, an area that covers Long Island, New York City and the Hudson Valley.

According to court documents, the exes have to submit a joint report before December 23 outlining the status of their mediation at that point to determine future custody rights. The children will be with the "Game of Thrones" actress until January 7, 2024, after which the court will determine if they will further remain with her or reunite with their father.

The exes may have agreed on temporary custody over their daughters, but they have yet to agree where to hold their divorce proceedings. The 34-year-old Jonas filed for divorce on September 5 in Miami-Dade County, Florida while 27-year-old Turner did so in her native England. Prior to the divorce, the exes had agreed to raise their children in the U.K. and had even put down a deposit payment on their planned "forever home".