Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are on the brink of a settlement regarding the custody of their children. They have agreed on a temporary setup as they hashed out the terms of their divorce during their three-day mediation last week.

Court documents obtained by TMZ showed that "an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming". In the meantime, the exes have agreed on a temporary custody which has them splitting their time with their daughters, three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine.

The terms required for the children to be with Turner, 27, from October 9 to 21 and during this period, she is permitted to take them back to her home country in England or travel throughout the United States.

Meanwhile, Jonas, 34, gets to spend time with their daughters on October 21 to November 2 after which they will go back to their mother until November 22. The Jonas Brothers member will likely celebrate Thanksgiving with the children before they reunite with Turner on December 16 and stay with her for the Christmas and New Year's celebrations until January 7, 2024.

As for the future, the temporary custody agreement requires "that the parties shall jointly submit a status report letter" before December 23, where it will outline the mediation status between the two at that point.

The temporary custody agreement comes after a three-day mediation last week in which a source told Page Six that the "Camp Rock" actor is "committed to making it work with Sophie in mediation and doesn't want to put up a fight — as long as they can come to a fair agreement on the kids".

The mediation was called for after Turner accused her ex-husband of withholding their children's passports so they could not return to the U.K. with her. In her court documents, she alleged that the wrongful retention started on September 20 and called for the "immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained". She also wrote that he had a change of heart after they initially agreed to raise their children in the U.K. before he filed for divorce in Miami on September 5.

To prove that her ex had the intent of raising their children in her home country, she provided the court the letter he sent to the seller of a stunning estate in Wallingford, Oxford, which he had envisioned to be their "forever home".

In his letter, the singer praised the landscaped property's "beautiful walled garden" and talked about the lake behind the house. He wrote that he could see himself "dropping [his] children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on [his] very own boat".

He concluded the note: "We could tell that your family have truly loved living here and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home."

Jonas' letter was so heartfelt and moving that the seller agreed to sell the estate to the exes, who shelled out a deposit payment of £750,000 ($914,130) on July 7. The sale was reportedly set to be finalised on December 2.

Likewise, in her court filing, Turner also alleged that Jonas blindsided her with his divorce filing. She wrote that she only learned about it "through the media" as she has been busy filming her new series "Joan" in the U.K. She also explained that they agreed that he would take care of their children while she was away since he had the days free to spend time with them.

In response, Jonas' legal team later clarified that he was "OK with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK". In the meantime while she is New York, Turner has been living with her children in an apartment owned and loaned to her by one of Jonas' ex-girlfriends, Taylor Swift. The two women were seen having dinner together amid Turner and Jonas' messy divorce.