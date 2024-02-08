Princess Xenia Gabriela Florence Sophie Iris of Saxony has become the first member of the German royal family to appear on the front cover of Playboy magazine in a racy shot.

The 37-year-old is not your typical royalty despite her aristocratic name. She is the great-great-great-granddaughter of Frederick Augustus III, the last king of Saxony. The German princess strikes a racy pose on the March 2024 cover of German Playboy magazine. She has a white sheet draped across one half of her body and left the other side bare, exposing her nudity.

Then she posed topless in another photo and wore only a sheer white skirt with waist-high slits while standing by a pool. The third picture shows her in a white bodysuit with the crotch unsnapped and she pulls it down to reveal her breasts.

As to why she decided to pose for Playboy, Princess Xenia of Saxony shared that she wants to show "that every woman is beautiful the way she is". She also reminded everyone that it is important not to judge anyone for their appearance.

She told the magazine: "You don't have to conform to trends or have surgery on your body just to please someone. I have stretch marks and I'm proud to show them."

The long-time-reality TV star, who currently appears in "B:Real – Real Celebrities, Real Life," admitted that she has to "fight against prejudices all day long" because of her ancestry.

When people hear that she is a German princess, they would instantly think that she is "very rich and have employees for everything". But she said as a princess, she also has obligations like doing charity work, which she said she never makes a big deal about.

"My friends also often say that the aristocrat comes through for me. But I'm nice and I reward a lot. I am a person who likes to give. So if it were up for debate, I think I would make a good queen too. I am very fair and righteous," she said.

Likewise, Princess Xenia said she also had to fight against insults about her body, especially in the world of reality TV, where she "was the only one who didn't have anything done to her body".

"Other women, some of whom had had a lot of surgery, said something like that I wasn't any competition for them because I didn't have any curves and wasn't feminine", she shared adding that she nearly caved in to peer pressure to get plastic surgery. But Princess Xenia is happy with her own skin and told Playboy: "I like my body best when it works and I'm pain-free. I've never determined how well I like myself based on my appearance."